A major manhunt is active in Ireland after an American healthcare worker was found dead in her home in Killarney, County Kerry. Jamey Carney, a mother of one originally from New York, suffered fatal head injuries in what authorities suspect was a brutal assault.

The 43-year-old woman was originally from Westchester County and relocated to Ireland in 2021. She had been living with her teenage daughter in the Homeland estate, on Muckross Road. She was well known in the local community and worked diligently in the healthcare sector.

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On Tuesday afternoon, her 13-year-old daughter grew concerned for her welfare and contacted a family friend. The friend quickly alerted authorities to the house. Gardaí [police] and emergency services responded to what they described as an "incident" at the property. The American-born mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have launched a massive search for a male suspect known to the victim. The man is believed to be in his twenties or thirties and occasionally stayed at the Killarney house. Authorities suspect he fled the area shortly after the attack. Alerts have been issued at all Irish ports and airports due to fears that the suspect might attempt to leave the country.

A source close to the investigation confirmed the intensity of the manhunt, stating, "There is a major search for him."

The property on Muckross Road has been sealed off to allow for a full forensic examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at University Hospital Kerry.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry and an incident room is now established at the Killarney Garda station. A family liaison officer is also working to support the relatives of the deceased during this tragic time.

Detectives are conducting door-to-door inquiries and are appealing to the public for any information that may help the investigation. Anyone who was traveling in the Muckross Road area of Killarney between the evening of July 6 and the afternoon of July 7 is urged to contact gardaí. Officials are particularly interested in speaking with individuals who may possess dashboard camera footage, doorbell security video, or closed-circuit television recordings from the area.