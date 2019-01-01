Toggle navigation
4th July
When 30,000 attended a Fenian Irish picnic in New York City in 1865
It's National Barbecue Month! Here's the perfect Guinness BBQ chicken recipe
Irish facts about Independence Day you may not know
A perfectly patriotic American flag cake recipe for the 4th of July
The Irish and Irish American signatories of the Declaration of Independence
WATCH: Guinness toasts American heroes in moving 'Empty Chair' ad
July 4th recipe for firecracker shrimp
My first Independence Day and discovering the meaning of July 4th
4th of July red, white, and blue chocolate cupcake recipe from our Irish chef
Easy Fourth of July recipes to help you celebrate the Irish way
