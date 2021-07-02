Ideal to decorate with your children and so scrumptious too! This 4th of July cupcake recipe from our Irish chef will have your family and guests grinning.

Whether you're hosting a big barbecue for the 4th of July, or you're just looking for a super sweet summer snack, these red white and blue cupcakes are sure to bring a smile to your face!

Read more Easy Fourth of July recipes to help you celebrate the Irish way

4th of July red, white, and blue chocolate cupcakes recipe

Ingredients:

Cupcakes:

2 cups sugar

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup cocoa

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

Vanilla buttercream frosting:

5 tbsp butter or margarine

4 cups powdered sugar

¼ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Fresh blueberries and strawberries

Read more A Guinness BBQ chicken recipe perfect for the 4th of July

Method:

Cupcakes:

Heat oven to 350 F.

Line muffin cups (2-1/2 inches in diameter) with paper bake cups.

In a large bowl, stir together sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Add eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla; beat at a medium speed in an electric mixer for two minutes.

Stir in boiling water (batter will be very thin).

Fill muffin cups 2/3 full with batter.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.

Remove from pan to wire rack. Cool completely.

Frost cupcakes with vanilla buttercream frosting.

Garnish with blueberries and strawberries.

Vanilla buttercream frosting:

In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and powdered sugar.

Add the milk and vanilla extract, beating until frosting is of spreading consistency.

Makes about 2 cups of frosting.

AND FINALLY…

The Fourth of July weekend was coming up, and the nursery school teacher took the opportunity to tell her class about patriotism.

“We live in a great country,” she said.

“One of the things we should be happy is that, in this country, we are all free.”

One little boy came walking up to her from the back of the room. He stood with his hands on his hips and said ...

“I’m not free. I’m four.”

Happy Holiday!

*Originally published in 2013.

Read more Check out more Irish and Irish-inspired recipes here on IrishCentral