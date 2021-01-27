January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day - don't mind if we do!

If ever there was a day to have your (chocolate) cake and eat it too, it's today. Say slainte with a heaping slice of this Guinness chocolate cake recipe!

Guinness chocolate cake recipe



Yield: 12 servings.

Ingredients:

Cake:

1 cup Guinness

1/2 cup butter, cubed

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup baking cocoa

2 eggs, beaten

2/3 cup Daisy Brand® Sour Cream

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

Icing:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Method:

Grease a nine-inch, springform pan and line the bottom with parchment paper; set aside.

In a small saucepan, heat the Guinness and butter until butter is melted.

Remove from the heat; whisk in sugar and cocoa until blended.

Combine the eggs, sour cream, and vanilla; whisk into beer mixture.

Combine flour and baking soda; whisk into beer mixture until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake at 350°F for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Remove sides of the pan.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy.

Add confectioners’ sugar and cream; beat until smooth (do not over-beat).

Remove cake from the pan and place on a platter or cake stand.

Ice top of the cake so that it resembles a frothy pint of beer.

Refrigerate leftovers.



Source: Taste of Home

*Originally published in August 2017, last updated in January 2021.

