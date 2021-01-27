January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day - don't mind if we do!
If ever there was a day to have your (chocolate) cake and eat it too, it's today. Say slainte with a heaping slice of this Guinness chocolate cake recipe!
Guinness chocolate cake recipe
Yield: 12 servings.
Ingredients:
Cake:
- 1 cup Guinness
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 2 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup baking cocoa
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2/3 cup Daisy Brand® Sour Cream
- 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
Icing:
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Method:
Grease a nine-inch, springform pan and line the bottom with parchment paper; set aside.
In a small saucepan, heat the Guinness and butter until butter is melted.
Remove from the heat; whisk in sugar and cocoa until blended.
Combine the eggs, sour cream, and vanilla; whisk into beer mixture.
Combine flour and baking soda; whisk into beer mixture until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake at 350°F for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
Remove sides of the pan.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy.
Add confectioners’ sugar and cream; beat until smooth (do not over-beat).
Remove cake from the pan and place on a platter or cake stand.
Ice top of the cake so that it resembles a frothy pint of beer.
Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: Taste of Home
*Originally published in August 2017, last updated in January 2021.
