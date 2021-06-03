That sounds about right to us! The three flavors - chocolate, Guinness, and Baileys Irish cream - go perfectly together.

The original recipe from the mastermind behind A Beautiful Bite said these cookies "will have your Irish (or non-Irish) eyes smiling."

Guinness cookies with Baileys frosting recipe

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 13 mins

Total time: 33 mins

Ingredients:

For the chocolate Guinness cookies:

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temp

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

½ cup Guinness

2½ cups flour

⅔ cup cocoa

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

For the Irish buttercream frosting:

4 cups powdered sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temp

3 tbsp Baileys Irish cream

2 tbsp milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cream together the butter, sugar, and eggs, add Guinness and beat in a mixer, on medium, until even and smooth.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.

Add the flour mixture by the tablespoon to the sugar, egg, and Guinness mixture. Mix at a medium speed until it comes together.

Refrigerate for one hour.

Drop a heaped tablespoon onto cookie sheets.

Bake for 13 minutes.

Take out of the oven and let them rest.

Place all the frosting ingredients into a mixer and beat until light and fluffy.

Spread on cooled cookies.

[Source: A Beautiful Bite.]

* Originally published in 2014, updated June 2021.

