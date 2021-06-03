That sounds about right to us! The three flavors - chocolate, Guinness, and Baileys Irish cream - go perfectly together.
The original recipe from the mastermind behind A Beautiful Bite said these cookies "will have your Irish (or non-Irish) eyes smiling."
Guinness cookies with Baileys frosting recipe
Makes: 12
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 13 mins
Total time: 33 mins
Ingredients:
For the chocolate Guinness cookies:
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temp
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup Guinness
- 2½ cups flour
- ⅔ cup cocoa
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
For the Irish buttercream frosting:
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temp
- 3 tbsp Baileys Irish cream
- 2 tbsp milk
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Cream together the butter, sugar, and eggs, add Guinness and beat in a mixer, on medium, until even and smooth.
In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.
Add the flour mixture by the tablespoon to the sugar, egg, and Guinness mixture. Mix at a medium speed until it comes together.
Refrigerate for one hour.
Drop a heaped tablespoon onto cookie sheets.
Bake for 13 minutes.
Take out of the oven and let them rest.
Place all the frosting ingredients into a mixer and beat until light and fluffy.
Spread on cooled cookies.
[Source: A Beautiful Bite.]
* Originally published in 2014, updated June 2021.
Comments