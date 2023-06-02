Try this pork chop dish that will stick to your ribs and give a bit more pep to your usual chop recipes!

Stuck for a handy weekend meal? We're of the persuasion that most recipes taste better with a splash of Guinness, so why not give this pork chop recipe a try?!

Pork chops with Guinness and onion gravy recipe

Ingredients:

8 1-inch thick pork blade chops or sirloin chops

salt and freshly ground pepper

All purpose flour

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 large onions, thinly sliced

3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 cup (about) Guinness

1 cup (about) chicken stock

1 tablespoon (or more) coarse-grained mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons (or more) balsamic vinegar.

Method:

Season pork with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour and shake off excess.

Melt butter with 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy large deep skillet over medium-high heat.

Add pork in batches and brown well, about 6 minutes per side. Transfer pork to a plate. Set aside.

Dredge onions in flour; shake off excess. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the same skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic. Season with salt. Cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring once.

Uncover and cook 4 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1/4 cup stout and 3/4 cup stock and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Return pork to skillet.

Spoon some of the onions over the pork. Add enough additional stout and stock to bring liquid halfway up the sides of the pork. Cover skillet with foil, then lid. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Turn pork over and cook until very tender, about 25 more minutes. Transfer pork and onions to a platter using a slotted spoon. Degrease pan juices. Boil juices until thickened slightly, about 10 minutes. Whisk in 1 tablespoon of mustard. Add chopped parsley and 1 1/2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar. Taste, adding more mustard or vinegar if desired. Pour gravy over the pork.

Garnish with parsley and serve.

Enjoy!

* Published in 2017, updated in June 2023.