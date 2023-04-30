If you're looking for a delicious and impressive dish to serve at your next dinner party, look no further than these mustard and herb lamb chops with honey dressing, straight from Irish chef Catherine Fulvio.

This recipe is easy to make but looks and tastes like something you'd order at a fancy restaurant.

Fulvio said, "My dad is a lamb farmer and delighted when I produced this recipe for NBC Today Show visitors to the Cookery School, as they pronounced that Wicklow lamb was the best they’d ever tasted."

Mustard and herb lamb chops with honey dressing

Serves: 4

For the lamb

Ingredients:

- 200g fresh breadcrumbs

- 1⁄2 lemon, zest only

- 1 1⁄2 tsp very finely chopped fresh rosemary

- 3 tbsp seasoned flour

- 12 lamb cutlets/chops, French trimmed (get your butcher to do this for you)

- 4 tbsp wholegrain honey mustard

- extra virgin olive oil

- For the dressing:

- 4 tbsp wholegrain honey mustard

- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

- 1 tbsp clear honey

- 2 tsp red wine vinegar

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

To make the dressing, combine the mustard, oil, honey, vinegar and salt and pepper in a bowl. Set aside.

To prepare the chops, combine the breadcrumbs, lemon zest and rosemary in a bowl. Place the seasoned flour on a plate. Dip the chops into the flour, shaking off the excess. Spread the honey mustard on both sides of each chop. Finally, dip the chops into the rosemary breadcrumbs, pressing firmly. Allow to set in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

Heat some oil in a large frying pan. When hot, sear the lamb chops on both sides to color, turning carefully to ensure the crumb coating doesn’t fall off. Reduce the heat and cook for 3–4 minutes, depending on the thickness of the cutlets, or until the meat is cooked to taste. Remove from the pan, drizzle the dressing over the chops and serve with Herby Champ.

Redcurrant jelly is an ideal accompaniment for these lamb chops.

And for the mash, I am giving you two options – the Traditional Herby Champ always goes down a treat. Alternatively, if you like sushi and fancy a modern twist for your mash why not blend a little wasabi paste into the potatoes instead of the spring onions and herbs – just be careful with the amount, it can be surprisingly hot!

Herby champ recipe

An old favorite, champ goes perfectly with all mains. The combination of potatoes and spring onions works very well together and the herbs add to the flavor.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

- 800g good mashing potatoes, such as Rooster, Maris Piper or Kerr’s Pink, peeled and cut into chunks 60g butter 250–300ml cream (or half milk, half cream) salt and freshly ground black pepper

- 1 bunch of spring onions, chopped

- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

- 1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

Method:

Steam the potatoes until cooked. Mash the potatoes with the butter, cream and salt and pepper. Add the spring onions and herbs to the potato mixture. Check for seasoning and serve.

*Catherine Fulvio is a TV Chef / proprietor, food writer and cookery tutor. The Wicklow native runs Ballyknocken Cookery School and Ballyknocken House.

