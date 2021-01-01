The Irish Dance Teachers Association of North America (IDTANA) has suspended Michael J. Facelle a week after he was arrested in New York on child porn charges.
Simon Coveney today announced a number of measures to support the Global Ireland programme, including new Missions and ambassadorial shakeups.
The Kennedy Summer School 2021, an annual festival of Irish and American history, culture, and politics, will feature 30 guest speakers over two days in September.
Julia Christine Devlin, a professor at the University of Virginia, went missing in Shenandoah National Park on July 17.
The Irish Fest Summer School registration is open and anyone in the world can sign-up and join their range of online Irish-themed classes.
Ireland’s senior basketball coach Mark Keenan revealed he had been in extended talks with Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton.
Wrap up on a chilly summer's evening with a traditional Irish Aran cardigan or Merino sweater from the Tinker's Cart.
Documenting the sad, discriminatory history of "No Irish Need Apply" signs in Boston - today home to a large, proud and successful Irish community.
Irish Famine immigrants created a lasting legacy in the city of Boston that shaped the future for many Irish Americans.
The longstanding tradition of the US not dipping its flag at Olympic ceremonies was started by Irish American Ralph Rose in 1908.
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami