Irish American
The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
How an Irish maid saved Emily Dickinson's poetry
Is Biden an Irish name?
Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
A nine-month journey for the Irish soul you haven't quite met yet
Irish American Hollywood star Grace Kelly remembered on anniversary of her death
“Who speaks properly?” Belfast toddler puts her parents' accents to the test
On This Day: John Barry, the Irish "Father of the American Navy," dies in 1803
Rejected by Ireland and misunderstood by America, one Irish American tells his story
Most read
- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k