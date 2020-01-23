A delicious Irish apple pie recipe with Irish cream ice cream - nothing like it in the world.

Editor's note: On Jan 23 each year the United States officially celebrates National Pie Day, believe it or believe it not. While we love key lime, cherry, and all the other wonderful pies the US has brought to the table us Irish know the very best is a homemade apple pie. Enjoy!

Personally, I think warm homemade apple pie is not complete without a scoop of ice cream. Here are two simple recipes that combine to make the perfect dessert - Mammy’s Irish apple pie with Baileys ice cream:

Baileys Irish Cream ice cream

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

4 oz (1/2 cup) extra-fine sugar

18 fl oz milk

1/2 pod vanilla, split

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 fl oz (1/4 cup) heavy cream

2 fl oz (1/4 cup) Baileys Irish Cream

Method:

Use a whisk to beat the eggs with 1 oz of the sugar in a bowl until the mixture lifts from the surface in ribbons.

Put the milk, the remaining sugar, and the vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Pour over the egg mixture, beating well.

Return to the saucepan and heat gently to thicken the mixture until it coats the back of a spoon – don’t heat too fiercely or it will turn to scrambled egg.

Strain through a sieve and leave to cool.

Beat the heavy cream and Baileys Irish cream into the mixture.

Put the cream mixture in a large freezer container and freeze.

Remove from the freezer every 15 minutes to beat out any large ice crystals that have formed, until the mixture is mousse-like.

Freeze until set, about 2 hours.

Mammy’s Irish Apple Pie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup cake flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 cup unsalted butter

3 tablespoons shortening

1/4 cup sour cream

1/8 teaspoon lemon juice

5 large Granny Smith apples - peeled, cored and sliced

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 tablespoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon lemon juice

1 egg, beaten



Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease a 9-inch pie pan.

To Make Crust:

In a large bowl, combine flours, salt, and sugar.

Cut in butter and shortening until coarse crumbs are formed.

Mix in sour cream and lemon juice.

Keep mixing until dough forms a ball; dough may be slightly lumpy, this is fine.

Wrap dough ball in plastic wrap and allow to chill for 1 hour.

Once chilled, take the dough out of the refrigerator and cut it in half; keep one half of the crust covered and in the refrigerator.

Roll dough to 1/8 of an inch.

To lift pie shell, roll dough around rolling pin and then unroll into pie pan. Trim overhanging edges of pie crust.

To Make Filling:

Place apples into pie shell. In a small bowl, combine sugar, flour, and nutmeg; mix thoroughly.

Sprinkle mixture over apples.

Squirt lemon juice over apples. Place pie in refrigerator while the top crust is rolled out.

Remove pie from refrigerator.

Brush outer edge of bottom crust with beaten egg.

Place second crust on top of pie; crimp pie shell edges together.

Brush entire top crust with egg and cut 4 steam slots into it.

Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 45 minutes, or until golden brown.

Allow pie to cool before serving.

* Originally published in January 2014.

