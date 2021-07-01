Whether you want a healthy Fourth of July dessert recipe or an easy 4th of July appetizer recipe, these Irish Independence Day recipes will cover everything, even the side dish.

It's almost the 4th of July! To get you in the spirit of things, here are some Irish-inspired recipes to help create the perfect menu for your Independence Day celebrations from easy appetizer to dessert to a healthy side dish.

This Fourth of July staple gets its Irish up by adding a touch of Bailey’s Irish cream.

Tired of boring hamburgers and hot dogs? Impress your taste buds with some grilled Irish salmon on the Fourth of July.

Put your barbecue to work by grilling up some Irish lamb for the Fourth.

This traditional Irish meal is barbecue-friendly and perfect for Fourth of July cooking.

A delicious, dipping treat to beat the early July heat. Perfect to bring to a parade or to watch fireworks at night.

An easy and delicious Irish-inspired recipe that’s perfect for the Fourth of July.

Ireland’s famous for its fresh beef, so pay homage to the homeland with this classic BBQ meal.

Take a break from the July heat with this refreshing and delicious Irish cocktail.

Strawberry shortcake will make kids happy during a fireworks display, and will please adults when coupled with a nice cocktail!

This recipe for Fraughan (the old Irish term for wild blueberries) pie was taken from the ‘Ballykissangel Cookbook.’ Blueberry pie is a perfect way to round out your Fourth of July festivities.

