Some seasonal summer recipes to whet your appetite this summer made with wonderful local Irish produce.

Ireland (for the most part) is in desperate need of a great summer but so far this May it's been hit-and-miss. Of course, Ireland is known for a spot of rain but we should remember that it's all our lovely precipitation provides us with an abundance of amazing home-grown produce. Irish food tends to be associated with stews, soups, and more wintry fare so below we put together some more summery recipes.

Although our summer temperatures rarely tend to surpass 70F, the Irish do tend to change up their menus during the summer months and opt for lighter, fresher meals. From old-fashioned salads to fresh seafood IrishCentral has put together some choice recipes, with help from Bord Bia, Ireland’s food board.

Some of these might make you nostalgic, and some are a nice twist on the traditional.

Enjoy!

Old-fashioned salad recipe

Serves 1

1 hard-boiled eggs, quartered

6 slices pickled beetroot, recipe follows

Butterhead lettuce

2 tiny scallions or spring onions

2 to 4 tomatoes, quartered

8 slices cucumber

2 sliced radishes

Chopped parsley

Spring onion, watercress, chopped parsley, for garnish

AND the pièce de résistance - a cream salad dressing.

Just like your Grandmas!

Prep time: 25 minutes

Serves 5 / 6 people (as a side)

Ingredients

500g/1 lb small new potatoes

1 tbsp butter

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Salt and a little freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives to garnish

Method

Put the potatoes on the boil for 20 to 25 minutes. Until they fall off the knife when you stab them

Strain them and cut them into bite-sized pieces if needed. Pour into bowl

Add butter and stir until melted

Add mayo, and salt and pepper and stir until potatoes are coated

Garnish with chives

Clean off the side of the bowl and add a spoon to serve.

An Irish cheeseboard

The wide variety of farmhouse cheeses available from Ireland means that there is one to suit every palate, each capturing the true flavor of the countryside. There’s Cashel blue, many different cheddars, goat's cheese, all sorts. The problem is what to choose. Click here for a long list of cheeses for you to select from.

Here are a couple of points to consider when making the selection for your cheeseboard:

- Avoid too much choice, better to have two or three good size pieces of cheese than a lot of smaller bits. It looks better and the cheese will keep better.

- A semi-soft, a hard and a blue are guides but there are no rules – have what you like yourself.

- Leave the cheese at room temperature (70F) for approximately two to three hours before serving.

Try some farmhouse cheeses with traditional white soda bread.

Bacon recipe

(This one’s a little hot to cook in REAL summer weather, but the ham is just great for salads, sandwiches, or just a snack in your hand from the fridge.)

Ingredients

3lb loin of bacon

1 tsp peppercorns

1 tbsp butter

Method

Place the joint in a large saucepan

Add peppercorns

Cover with cold water

Bring to the boil, then simmer gently for approximately 20 minutes per pound

Set oven to Gas Mark 6, 400F (200C)

Remove the joint from the saucepan

Reserve liquid

Remove the rind and score the fat

Place the joint on a roasting dish

Spread with mustard and breadcrumbs, sugar, and a knob of butter.

Place in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Moules mariniere recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

1.8 - 2.25kg (4 - 5 lb) mussels

1 medium onion, chopped

1 pint / 150 ml dry white wine

Peppermill

150 ml (5oz) cream

25g (1oz) chopped parsley

Method

Clean mussels and remove the beards by giving a sideways chuck – a downwards one will tear the mussel

Remove any barnacles also as they will fall off and ruin the sauce. NB: Discard any open mussels

Cook the onion in a little oil until, soft

Add the wine and the mussels, cover, and shake occasionally until the mussels are open

Now add some pepper from the mill, then the cream. Bring to the boil, shaking again, and transfer to a tureen

Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately. NB: It is very important to discard any unopened mussels – do not overcook in an attempt to open them

Burgers with melted cheese and tomato salsa recipe

(This one isn’t exactly traditional but we had to add in a little Irish beef somewhere right?!)

Serves 4

Burger ingredients

450g (1lb) lean minced beef or lamb

1 large onion, finely chopped, sautéed in oil until golden and cooled

1 tbsp scallions, chopped

1 tbsp chili oil, optional but nice (see recipe)

Salt and black pepper

Tomato Salsa ingredients

16 approx. cherry tomatoes, chopped

1-2 red onions, finely chopped

Handful chopped coriander

1 tablespoon chili oil

Lemon juice to taste

Salt and black pepper

Method

Mix the mince, onion, scallions, chili oil, and seasoning well together

With wet hands shape into four burgers

Flatten each one down with the palm of your hand until you have a nice even shape. This way they will cook more quickly and evenly

Keep in the fridge until ready to cook

Grill, barbecue, or cook on a black ridge pan, until fully cooked, approximately 4-5 minutes on each side.

Meanwhile, mix all the salsa ingredients together. Then place a spoonful of salsa on top of each burger and top with a slice of cheese.

Grill, or cover the barbecue or pan, and continue to cook for another minute until the cheese has melted.

Serve on a bap with some salad leaves and the remaining salsa.

Serving

4 slices cheddar or blue cheese

Meringues with summer fruits

Serves 10

Ingredients

8 egg whites

500g caster sugar

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Summer fruits

400g strawberries

200g raspberries

200g blueberries

200g blackberries

250g caster sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Cream filling

500g mascarpone cheese

250g Greek-style yogurt

Grated rind of one lemon

Method

For the meringues

Set the oven to 210F (100C) and line two baking sheets with parchment

Combine the egg whites, sugar, vinegar, and vanilla extract

In the electric mixer, with the whisk attachment, beat the whites into stiff shiny peaks

Using a piping bag, pipe mounds of meringue 7cm in diameter and 7 cm high onto the baking sheets.

Bake for about 2 hours. Cool to room temperature.

Summer fruits

Prepare the fruit and add half the berries to a medium saucepan, add the sugar and lemon juice and simmer gently for five minutes.

Process the fruit mixture. Set aside.

Cream filling

Whisk the mascarpone, yogurt, and lemon rind together.

To serve

Tap the center of each meringue to form a nest.

Warm the coulis in a saucepan.

Turn off the heat and add the remaining whole berries.

Spoon the cream filling into the center of each meringue, followed by several spoonfuls of the fruit.

H/T: Bord Bia.

