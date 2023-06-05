Why not try making this deliciously scrumptious recipe, Guinness chocolate pie with beer marshmallow meringue?

For all the dessert enthusiasts and beer lovers out there, we have an extraordinary treat in store for you. Brace yourself for the delectable combination of rich Guinness chocolate pie, topped with a fluffy beer-infused marshmallow meringue.

This mouthwatering dessert will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more!

So, let's dive into the world of indulgence and discover the recipe for this incredible Guinness chocolate pie with beer marshmallow meringue.

(Thanks to SprinkleBake for this fabulous recipe!)

Guinness chocolate pie with beer marshmallow meringue

Makes two pies

Pretzel crust

Ingredients:

2 cups crushed pretzels

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

10 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar (firmly packed)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, mix together pretzels, graham cracker crumbs, butter and brown sugar. Stir together with a rubber spatula until well incorporated.

Divide the mixture between two 8 or 9-inch pie plates. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool completely before filling.

Guinness chocolate filling

Ingredients:

8 large egg yolks

1 cup sugar

14.9 oz. can Guinness Draught, divided

2 1/4 cups heavy cream

7 oz. high-quality bittersweet chocolate, evenly chopped

1/4 cup cornstarch

Method:

Whisk together egg yolks and sugar in a non-reactive bowl.

Pour 1 cup of Guinness in a heavy-bottomed 3-quart saucepan (reserve the rest for later use).

Add heavy cream and whisk to combine.

Set over medium-high heat and cook until very hot but not boiling.

Remove from heat and whisk in the chocolate.

When the chocolate has melted, whisk in the egg mixture in a very thin stream as to not scramble the egg.

Whisk in cornstarch and return to the heat source.

Whisk over medium heat until thickened.

Divide the mixture between pie pans.

Use a rubber spatula to effectively remove all the pudding from the saucepan; quickly smooth the chocolate into the crust. Refrigerate while making the marshmallow topping.

Beer marshmallow topping

Ingredients:

2 cups sugar

4 egg whites

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. water

1/4 tsp salt

12 jumbo marshmallows (or about 18-20 large) cut into quarters with kitchen scissors

3 tbsp. beer reduction

Method:

Whisk sugar, egg whites, water and salt together in a large metal bowl.

Set bowl over a simmering pan of water; whisk constantly until sugar dissolves and the mixture is hot to the touch.

Remove bowl from simmering saucepan and stir in marshmallows pieces.

Let stand for 3-5 minutes until marshmallow pieces have softened.

Return the bowl to simmering water and beat together using a hand-held mixer.

Beat for several minutes until the mixture thickens.

Remove bowl from simmering water and add beer reduction.

Continue to beat mixture until it has cooled slightly.

Preheat oven to broil.

Divide mixture between two pie pans and place under broiler in oven.

Watch constantly - it's easy for the marshmallow to burn! Remove from oven when nice and toasty.

Refrigerate pies until well set - about 3-4 hours.

Source: SprinkleBakes.com

*Originally published in 2017, updated in June 2023.