Treat yourself with this tasty Irish Guinness, Baileys, and Jameson chocolate cupcake recipe. They're among our reader's favorites!

Sometimes, not often, a good cook can create a symphony of taste and texture that you’ll treasure for the rest of your life. It’s not uncommon, if you’re lucky, to remember a truly exceptional meal with the rapture normally reserved for love.

Just think of the French writer Marcel Proust. Biting into a humble Madeline once gave him such a blast of sensual nostalgia that he conceived the whole of his masterpiece “In Search Of Lost Time” in an instant.

We can’t promise that these utterly delicious cupcakes will win you a chair of honor from the Académie Française, but they’ll certainly make you a hit with your loved ones.

Combining Jameson’s Irish Whiskey, Bailey’s Cream Liquor, and Guinness, could there be a more authentic or tempting dessert from Ireland? These indulgent little beauties will knock your socks off, we can promise you that.

Irish Guinness, Baileys, and Jameson chocolate cupcake recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Guinness

1 stick and 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

2 cups dark brown sugar

3/4 cup sour cream

2 eggs

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups of flour

2 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda

Frosting ingredients

1 stick of unsalted butter at room temperature

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

Bailey’s Irish Cream

Jameson’s Irish Whiskey

Frosting directions

1. Put the stick of room-temperature butter in a large mixing bowl and beat at medium-to-high speed for a few minutes.

2. Add a few short glugs of Bailey’s and a tiny bit of Jameson’s and mix at a low speed.

3. Gradually spoon the confectioners' sugar into the bowl, mixing on a low speed.

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350 and line a muffin tin with cupcake liners.

2. Combine the Guinness and the butter, chopped into one-inch chunks, in a large saucepan and heat to melt the butter.

3. Remove from heat and whisk in the cocoa and sugar.

4. In a bowl, whisk the sour cream and the eggs and vanilla then add to the beer mixture.

5. Sift together the flour and baking soda, and fold in the batter.

6. Pour into muffin molds and bake or 25 minutes or until the inserted cake tester comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes, remove them from the muffin tin and let them cool completely on a rack.

