We don’t want to get the community into a tizzy but we may have found the perfect Irish American dessert! Yes, it’s a recipe for chocolate baked Guinness donuts with Irish cream glaze.

Before the comments about stereotyping start to roll in, let’s look at the figures.

America actually has a National Donut Day (the first Friday of every June). The day celebrates the fact that there are 10 billion donuts consumed in the United States every year.

Then there’s Guinness and Irish cream, known the world over by the brand name, Bailey’s. Everyone around the globe knows these two Irish drinks, even if they know nothing else about Irish culture. These two are like Coke. Massive brands and ridiculously popular.

So there you have it. This recipe from the genius of blogger, Thrifty Jinxy, is perfect.

Whip up a batch of these for your next party and wait for the praise!

Chocolate baked Guinness donuts with Irish cream glaze recipe

Ingredients:

Donut-

1 cup flour

⅓ cup cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

½ cup Guinness Extra Stout

1 egg

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

⅓ cup melted butter

Glaze-

1 cup powdered sugar

1-2 tsp Bailey's Irish cream

2 tsp water

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together Guinness, egg, sugar, brown sugar, and butter.

Stir dry ingredients into the wet until just combined.

Spray donut pan with nonstick spray.

Fill each cavity ⅔ full.

Bake for 12 minutes.

Combine all glaze ingredients and stir until blended.

Dip the top of the donuts in the glaze and place on a wire rack to dry.

H/T: ThriftyJinxy.com

