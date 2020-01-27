National Chocolate Cake Day in the US is on January 27! Sweeten up your Monday with this Guinness chocolate cake recipe

Have your Guinness and eat it too with this delicious Guinness chocolate cake recipe! It’s chocolaty, it includes Guinness, and you can decorate the top of the cake with the kids as normal. The perfect solution!

Warning: The likelihood of there being leftovers of this cake is nil!

Guinness Chocolate Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup/half a pint (250ml) Guinness

1 cup (250g) unsalted butter

3/4 cup (75g) cocoa

3 1/3 cups (400g) caster sugar

2/3 cup (142ml) sour cream

2 eggs

1 tbsp real vanilla extract

2 1/4 cup (275g) plain flour

2 1/2 teaspoons bicarbonate of soda

1 1/3 cup (300g) Philadelphia cream cheese

1/2 cup (125ml) double or whipping cream

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F/gas mark 4 (180°C), and butter and line a 9 inch (23cm) spring-form tin.

Pour the Guinness into a large wide saucepan, add the butter – in spoons or slices – and heat until the butter’s melted, at which time you should whisk in the cocoa and sugar.

Beat the sour cream with the eggs and vanilla and then pour into the brown, buttery, beery pan and finally whisk in the flour and bicarbonate of soda.

Pour the cake batter into the greased and lined tin and bake for 45 minutes to an hour. Leave to cool completely in the tin on a cooling rack, as it is quite a damp cake.

When the cake’s cold, sit it on a flat platter or cake stand and get on with the icing. Lightly whip the cream cheese until smooth, sieve over the icing sugar and then beat them both together. You could also do this in a processor, putting the unsieved icing sugar in first and blitz to remove lumps before adding the cheese.

Add the cream and beat again until it makes a spreadable consistency. Ice the top of the black cake so that it resembles the frothy top of the famous pint.

Source: www.florencefinds.com.

*Originally published in 2011.

