These Irish Christmas cookies (or biscuits!) are the best way to tempt Santa down the chimney this Christmas Eve.
Wondering how to tempt Jolly old Saint Nick down the chimney? Hint: Appeal to his sweet tooth!
It’s no secret that the trick to keeping Santa happy is to set out a plate of warm, homemade Irish Christmas cookies for him (or holiday biscuits, as we know them as in Ireland).
But what is the best cookie for the job? Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, try one (or all) of these easy recipes, and you’ll be sure to get everything on your list.
Irish Christmas cookie - Chocolate Mint Marvels
Makes 3 dozen
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup butter
- 1½ cups brown sugar
- 2 cups chocolate chips
- 2 eggs
- 2½ cups flour
- 1¼ teaspoons baking soda
- 3 or 4 packages of Andes mints
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Melt butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over low heat.
Add chocolate chips and stir to melt; put the mixture into a bowl and let cool.
Add eggs, and then mix in flour and baking soda.
Chill dough for 1 hour. Roll into balls and place on baking sheet. Bake for 9 minutes.
Remove cookies from oven and place an Andes mint on each one.
As the candy melts spread it across the top of the cookie with a butter knife.
Irish Christmas cookie - Sinful Oatmeal Cookies
Makes 4 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2½ cups quick-cooking oatmeal
- 1 ten-ounce package Hershey’s Cinnamon Chips
- 1 cup raisins
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- ½ cup sliced almonds
- ½ cup chopped pecans
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter and both sugars until creamy.
Add eggs and vanilla until well blended.
Combine soda with flour, and mix into the butter mixture. Stir in the oatmeal, and then add the chips, raisins, and nuts. The batter will be thick.
Drop onto a parchment-lined baking sheet by heaping teaspoonfuls and bake 10 to 12 minutes.
Irish Christmas cookie - Molasses Sugar Cookies
Makes 3 dozen
Ingredients:
Melt and cool:
- ⅜ cup shortening
- ⅜ cup margarine
Add:
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ cup molasses
- 1 egg
Sift together and add:
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 2 cups flour
- ½ teaspoon cloves
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix ingredients well by hand and chill for 30 minutes.
Form into 1-inch balls, roll in granulated sugar, and place on baking sheet.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. The cookies will crinkle while baking.
*Originally published in December 2011, last updated December 2022.
Comments