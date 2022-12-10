These Irish Christmas cookies (or biscuits!) are the best way to tempt Santa down the chimney this Christmas Eve.

Wondering how to tempt Jolly old Saint Nick down the chimney? Hint: Appeal to his sweet tooth!

It’s no secret that the trick to keeping Santa happy is to set out a plate of warm, homemade Irish Christmas cookies for him (or holiday biscuits, as we know them as in Ireland).

But what is the best cookie for the job? Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, try one (or all) of these easy recipes, and you’ll be sure to get everything on your list.

Irish Christmas cookie - Chocolate Mint Marvels

Makes 3 dozen

Ingredients:

¾ cup butter

1½ cups brown sugar

2 cups chocolate chips

2 eggs

2½ cups flour

1¼ teaspoons baking soda

3 or 4 packages of Andes mints

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Melt butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over low heat.

Add chocolate chips and stir to melt; put the mixture into a bowl and let cool.

Add eggs, and then mix in flour and baking soda.

Chill dough for 1 hour. Roll into balls and place on baking sheet. Bake for 9 minutes.

Remove cookies from oven and place an Andes mint on each one.

As the candy melts spread it across the top of the cookie with a butter knife.

Irish Christmas cookie - Sinful Oatmeal Cookies

Makes 4 dozen

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

⅓ cup sugar

2 eggs

1½ teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2½ cups quick-cooking oatmeal

1 ten-ounce package Hershey’s Cinnamon Chips

1 cup raisins

½ cup chopped walnuts

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup chopped pecans

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter and both sugars until creamy.

Add eggs and vanilla until well blended.

Combine soda with flour, and mix into the butter mixture. Stir in the oatmeal, and then add the chips, raisins, and nuts. The batter will be thick.

Drop onto a parchment-lined baking sheet by heaping teaspoonfuls and bake 10 to 12 minutes.

Irish Christmas cookie - Molasses Sugar Cookies

Makes 3 dozen

Ingredients:

Melt and cool:

⅜ cup shortening

⅜ cup margarine

Add:

1 cup sugar

¼ cup molasses

1 egg

Sift together and add:

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon cloves

½ teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix ingredients well by hand and chill for 30 minutes.

Form into 1-inch balls, roll in granulated sugar, and place on baking sheet.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. The cookies will crinkle while baking.

*Originally published in December 2011, last updated December 2022.