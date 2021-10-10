Wonderfully chewy and crumbly cookies, easily adaptable to what you might have in your cupboard. Celebrate Cookie Month with this delicious cookie recipe.

This recipe makes wonderfully chewy and crumbly cookies that are easily adaptable - just use whatever ingredients you might have in the store cupboard. Feel free to swap out the chocolate and raisins with other dried fruit, nuts or seeds.

Cranberry and white chocolate cookies recipe

Makes 24 cookies.

Ingredients:

225g of butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

160g of caster sugar

120g of light brown sugar

2 large free-range eggs

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

190g of plain flour

240g of rolled oats

80g of dried cranberries

100g of good quality white chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180˚C and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Using a standalone mixer or hand mixer, cream the sugar and butter until it becomes pale and smooth.

Add the eggs one by one, mixing well after each addition so the mix doesn’t split.

Little by little add in the flour and bicarbonate of soda until it is completely incorporated.

Using a spatula fold through the oats, cranberries, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips until completely combined.

Place 12 heaped tablespoons of the dough on each baking sheet and place in the oven to bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

You may need to swap the trays halfway through the cooking time in order to get an even color on the cookies.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

* Originally published in 2016. Updated October 2021.