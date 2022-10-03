Justin O'Connor, former executive chef of the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin shared this braised beef recipe with a special Irish risotto made from barley - instead of rice. (You won't be disappointed!)

Guinness braised beef with a barley risotto recipe

Beef Ingredients

1 lb of beef cheeks

4 ¼ cups beef stock

1 sprig of rosemary/thyme

1 bottle of Guinness

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons tomato puree

2oz corn flour

Beef Method

Trim the beef so that all fat is taken off and trim the outer sinew.

On a hot pan seal the beef well on all sides.

Place the beef into the beef stock with all other ingredients and slow cook for 4 – 4½ hours or until the beef is tender.

When the beef is cooked take it out of the stock and keep it warm.

Place the cheeks on some cling film and roll into a large sausage.

Cool overnight and cut into portions.

Reduce the stock until it is similar to a sauce consistency or if need be thicken with corn flour.

Risotto Ingredients

8oz pearl barley 1oz basil

4 ¼ cups chicken stock 6/10 cups olive oil

1 sprig of thyme 3.5oz fresh cream

1 bay leaf 1 jar of horseradish mayonnaise

4oz wild mushrooms

1 container of herbed breadcrumbs

2oz diced white onion

1oz parmesan cheese

Risotto Method

Cook the barley in the stock with thyme and bay leaf, in another pan sweat off the onion and mushroom. When the barley is cooked add it to the mushrooms, then add the cream and cheese and cook to risotto consistency.

For the wild garlic pesto, blend the wild garlic with some olive oil and Parmesan cheese and season. To prepare the beef, rub the top with horseradish mayonnaise topped with an herb bread crumb.

To serve place the risotto in a bowl, top with the beef cheek and jus. Garnish with the pesto and cress.

* Originally published in 2017, updated in 2022.