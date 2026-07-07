Lea Walsh has built a successful career in the United States while staying deeply connected to her roots in County Mayo and Ireland's tourism industry. As Director of Customer Experience at CIE Tours, she believes authentic hospitality, heritage travel, and strong global Irish connections will continue to drive Ireland's appeal for generations of visitors.

For more than 90 years, CIE Tours has been introducing visitors to Ireland. Founded in 1932 as a touring division of Great Southern Railways, the company grew alongside Ireland's tourism industry and today brings travelers not only to Ireland, but also to destinations across Britain and continental Europe.

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One of the people helping shape that experience is Mayo native Lea Walsh.

As Director of Customer Experience at CIE Tours, Walsh oversees customer service, inside sales, travel advisor support, and customer experience initiatives for one of Ireland's most established travel brands. Based in New Jersey, she plays a key role in a company that sends tens of thousands of visitors to Ireland each year.

When Walsh joined CIE Tours in 2018, it marked a significant shift in a career that had already spanned more than fifteen years in the travel industry.

The move also brought her closer to home.

Originally from Kiltimagh, County Mayo, Walsh had built her career in the United States after relocating there in 2000. The opportunity arose while she was living and working in the UK.

"When I got here I fell in love with the 'land of opportunity' and the rest, as they say, is history," she says.

Her introduction to the travel industry came four years later when she interviewed for a customer service position with a New Jersey-based cruise company.

"I interviewed for a customer service position with the owner of a cruise agency back in 2004. He was an hour and a half late and the interview ran close to three hours, but he was one of the most creative humans I had ever met and his passion for the cruise and travel industry was infectious."

Walsh stayed with the company for more than fifteen years, progressing through senior roles in operations, corporate development, sales, and business development. She eventually became Vice President of Sales and Business Development, gaining experience across every stage of the customer journey, from frontline service to strategic growth initiatives.

"I worked with him for over 15 years, working my way up to Vice President, and fell in love with the industry and all it had to offer."

In 2018, she made the move from the cruise sector to tour operations.

"Moving from a 15-year career in cruise to tour operations at CIE Tours in 2018 was a huge shift for me, but the opportunity to work with our Ireland team on a daily basis along with sending tens of thousands of guests annually to my home country has been incredibly gratifying."

Today, her role touches almost every stage of the customer experience. It also places her at the center of an industry that continues to evolve rapidly.

Ask Walsh what lessons from growing up in Ireland have shaped her professional life and the answer comes quickly.

"Resilience, a strong work ethic and an appetite for the craic."

Those qualities have served her well in a sector where change is constant.

"The travel industry is constantly evolving and pivoting, so you learn early on the value of adaptability, perseverance, and finding solutions when challenges arise."

That approach is reflected in her leadership style.

"I think my team would say I'm pretty hands-on. A lot of leadership is helping remove obstacles so the team can be successful."

At the same time, she believes strong performance and strong workplace culture go hand in hand.

"I'm passionate about achieving results and driving performance, but I also believe in celebrating our wins and recognizing contributions. Success is rarely achieved alone."

Customer service remains central to her philosophy.

"Customer service and satisfaction are at the core of CIE Tours' business, so I look for team members who genuinely care about helping people and creating positive experiences. Technical skills can be taught, but qualities like empathy, accountability and a strong work ethic are essential."

That focus has become increasingly important as customer expectations continue to change.

"I think both travel advisors and guests are more informed than ever before and expect a level of speed, transparency, and personalization that didn't exist when I started in the travel industry 20 plus years ago."

Heritage tourism remains one of the strongest drivers of travel to Ireland, particularly among North American visitors.

For many travelers, the experience is about much more than sightseeing.

"Hugely important. For many Americans, particularly those of Irish ancestry, a trip to Ireland is more than a vacation. It's an emotional journey, a personal connection to family history and cultural identity."

Walsh believes Ireland's global diaspora continues to play a major role in sustaining that connection.

"If you just look at the sheer volume of Irish diaspora, 70 million worldwide with 30 million claiming Irish heritage in the United States alone, the diaspora are Ireland's most effective tourism and business ambassadors."

That belief extends beyond tourism.

In 2025, Walsh joined the executive board of the Irish Business Organization of New York. She also serves on the organizing committee of the Morris County St. Patrick's Day Parade, one of the largest Irish celebrations in New Jersey.

She sees organizations like these as increasingly important bridges between Ireland and the wider world.

"In many ways, the Irish diaspora functions as Ireland's largest international network, strengthening trade, tourism, investment, education, and cultural understanding."

As travel continues to evolve, Walsh sees sustainability becoming a larger consideration for travelers.

"As travelers are becoming more conscious of their environmental impact they are looking for companies that share their values. Sustainability is no longer a niche interest; it's becoming an expectation."

At CIE Tours, that trend has been reflected in growing interest in walking and hiking vacations that encourage visitors to engage more deeply with Ireland's landscape and local communities.

She also sees significant opportunities in culinary tourism.

"Food and drink have become powerful motivators for travel and Ireland's reputation as a food destination continues to grow, driven by exceptional local ingredients, world-class seafood, farm-to-table experiences, and an internationally recognized whiskey and craft beverage industry."

More broadly, Walsh believes travelers increasingly want immersive experiences that allow them to engage with local culture, history, and communities.

Whether it is tracing family ancestry, exploring lesser-known regions, or connecting with local traditions, visitors are looking for experiences that create lasting memories and a deeper understanding of a destination.

Technology is another force reshaping the industry. While artificial intelligence has sparked debate across the travel sector, Walsh views it primarily as an opportunity to improve service and efficiency.

"Technology continues to evolve the customer experience, offering us ways to improve our services, reduce friction for our travel partners and guests and create efficiencies for our teams."

Her approach is simple.

"Think high tech, high touch."

Despite the changes transforming the industry, Walsh believes Ireland's greatest strength remains unchanged.

"What continues to set Ireland apart is its ability to combine world-class attractions with authentic human connection."

She sees that reflected in feedback from travelers time and time again.

"As a destination Ireland is undeniably beautiful, full of culture and history, but we hear time and time again that what truly sets Ireland apart is the warmth, hospitality and authenticity of her people. The landscapes and history may inspire people to book the vacation but it's the people who make them fall in love with the country and want to return again and again."

Living abroad has only strengthened her appreciation for those qualities.

"Similar to a lot of Irish abroad, I think living outside of Ireland has actually deepened my connection to it rather than diminished it."

She returns home regularly, spending time with family in Mayo and working closely with colleagues in Dublin. Those connections remain important both personally and professionally.

For young Irish professionals considering a move overseas, Walsh's advice is straightforward.

"Connect, connect, connect."

"Start building your network before you board your plane and continue building it from the moment you land at your destination. In my opinion, the two most valuable assets you will have throughout your career are your connections and your reputation."

For Walsh, those lessons have guided a career that has taken her from Kiltimagh to the upper ranks of the travel industry. More than two decades after arriving in the United States, she still believes the same principles apply whether you're building a career, a business, or a community: your connections and your reputation matter.