The Dublin Irish Festival will take place Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2, 2026, on the rolling lawns of Coffman Park in Dublin, Ohio, with Friday evening, full Saturday, and a Sunday morning opening, offering free admission until 11 am

The weekend lineup promises seven music and dance stages, roughly 60 acts, and more than 800 performers drawn from national and international artists to local dance schools and pipe and drum bands. The weekend's program offers something for every fan of Irish arts. Musicians from across the globe bring Coffman Park to life with their talents.

For nearly four decades, the Dublin Irish Festival has been a gathering place for world-class musicians, dancers, and cultural performers. Guests can experience a variety of Irish performances and sounds across seven music stages, 60 acts, and more than 800 performers. The festival, which will welcome over 90k guests this year, was also named the third-best cultural festival in the United States by the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

This year's Festival will include 17 national and international entertainers, 26 local and regional artists, 8 dance schools, and 7 pipe and drum bands, including 5 new acts.

“At the heart of the Festival, musicians from around the world come to share their diverse talents,” says Alison LeRoy, City of Dublin Director of Events. “As we welcome back classic headliners and present up-and-coming performers, it’s exciting to offer entertainment with something for everyone.”

Attendees will gain access to an exciting entertainment lineup featuring:

Gaelic Storm (US)

Altan (Ireland)

The Gardiner Brothers (Ireland & US)

Scythian (US)

Eileen Ivers & The Brigideens (US)

Ally the Piper (US)

Howley (Ireland & US)

Fanore (Ireland & US)

O’Jizo (Japan)

The Prodigals (US)

Clada (Ireland)

Billow Wood (Ireland)

Drowsy Lads (from Columbus!)

John Whelan All-Star Ceili Band (US)

The Narrowbacks (US)

Sorcha (US)

An Irish Unity Forum will take place at the Dublin Irish Festival, inside the Dublin Community Recreation Center. This special presentation in the Abbey Theater will discuss the future of Irish unity. Panelists include Andrée Murphy and Bishop Karen Sethuraman, Board members of Ireland's Future, Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) National President, Sean Pender and Judge Michael C. Mentel. The panel will be moderated by Jeff Hogan of WBNS 10TV. The forum will take place at 3pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

Food and drink remain central to the festival experience, with cooking demonstrations and more than 30 food vendors offering everything from traditional Irish dishes to festival food favorites. Organizers say that whiskey tastings are designed for both connoisseurs and newcomers. The Dublin Irish Festival program also highlights family-friendly zones, an interactive genealogy tent, and cultural stages that host talks and workshops on literature and history.

For families, the Wendy’s Wee Folk Area and the Pot O’ Gold Playland offer crafts, performances, and more than a dozen inflatables, while accessibility services include hydration stations, baby changing, and a "Take A Break" sensory space. The event also runs safety programs like Identi Kid wristbands so caregivers can quickly reconnect with separated children.

For an exclusive experience and packaged offerings that include covered areas/tents, premium views, parking passes, meals, and beverages, the Dublin Irish Festival offers VIP Club Passes: Emerald Club, Dub Club, Temple Bar Club, Ultimate Music Experience, and Ultimate Music +. All memberships include Festival admission and access to private restrooms and bars. New this year, skip the line with VIP Express Entrances.

Whether you’re discovering Irish culture for the first time or returning for a beloved annual tradition, the 2026 Festival promises a weekend filled with the essence of Irish culture for Central Ohio, from Friday, July 31, through Sunday, August 2, 2026.

For more details on schedules, vendors, and accessibility, visit DublinIrishFestival.org.