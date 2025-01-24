Mt. Kilimanjaro “craic was 90,” says Irish man who led rendition of "The Rattlin Bog".

We’ve seen many renditions of The Irish Rovers’ famous song "The Rattlin’ Bog."

Most renditions usually come in an Irish pub setting, or the afters of an Irish wedding, and almost exclusively after a feed of pints.

This version, shared by Steven Curtis, may be a first, though.

On YouTube, Curtis wrote: “18 of us climbed Kilimanjaro Machame Route starting the 8th of October 2018, a 7-day trek.”

“Daily the Tanzanian native guides and Porter's sang Swahili songs to motivate us for the day, It was electric.”

“On the last day we wanted to sing an Irish song to show our appreciation and also to give some of their energy back, they're truly great people to the core.”

“The craic was 90.”

"Hope you enjoy as much as we did.”

We sure did, Steven!

Enjoy the video here:

'Rattlin Bog' on Kilimanjaro We LOVE this! ? Posted by IrishCentral.com on Thursday, October 18, 2018

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* This article was originally published in 2018 and updated in July 2026.

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