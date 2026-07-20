Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) announced on Monday, July 20, that it has launched "Tracing Forward," a new resource to help descendants of Irish emigrants reconnect with living relatives in Ireland.

The new public resource from the professional body representing accredited genealogists across Ireland and Northern Ireland focuses on a specialist area of family history research known as reverse genealogy – tracing families forward through time rather than backwards through earlier generations.

"While many family historians can identify an Irish ancestor who emigrated, locating present-day family connections often presents a greater challenge," AGI said on Monday.

"AGI’s new guide outlines key records and research methods that can help bridge the gap between historical ancestors and living relatives."

Among the key records included are valuation records, records of Irish births, marriages and deaths, voters lists, Urban Street Directories, and funeral notices.

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"With millions of people worldwide claiming Irish ancestry, demand for reliable genealogical research continues to grow," AGI said.

AGI says its new resource "aims to help family historians understand both the opportunities and limitations of tracing forward in Ireland, while also highlighting the expertise available through accredited professional genealogists."

The new Tracing Forward guide is part of AGI’s ongoing programme to increase public understanding of Irish genealogical sources and to support individuals seeking meaningful connections with their Irish heritage. AGI Resources can be found online here.

To find out more about AGI or speak to its members about the services they offer, visit AccreditedGenealogists.ie.