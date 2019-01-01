United Kingdom
Sinn Fein joined by Scottish and Welsh leaders in signing deal to push for independence
A nine-month journey for the Irish soul you haven't quite met yet
Guinness heist mystery deepens as trailers found 30 miles away after 800 barrels nicked
Essex cyclist retraces 1,300-year-old Irish saint's legacy on 2,200-mile Ireland ride
From Cork to Chicago: Help keep the Irish Diaspora connected
My goodness, my Guinness! £115k worth of the black stuff stolen in England
History of Irish emigration: its tragedies and what we should embrace and celebrate
Burnham's Drogheda roots reopen the question of Cromwell's place at Westminster
Britain's greatest flying ace in World War II was an Irishman
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