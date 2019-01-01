Canada
History of Irish emigration: its tragedies and what we should embrace and celebrate
Huge increase in US residents applying for Irish Foreign Birth Registration
"Tracing Forward" - New geneaology resource to find living Irish relatives
When Irish clowns defeated orange Toronto cops
Canadian Prime Minister set to arrive at two Irish locations in official visit
The Irish Fenian invasion of Canada in 1866
On This Day: 40 Irish Famine ships anchored at Grosse Île quarantine station in 1847
“Song for the Mira”- the Canadian song that captured the hearts of Irish everywhere
Irish Government sets out more than 20 commitments in new Diaspora Strategy
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