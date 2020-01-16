IrishCentral readers spoke and we listened! Here is the ultimate St. Patrick's Day Spotify playlist of your favorite Irish songs.

Well done, IrishCentral readers! In 2019 we conducted a poll of your favorite Irish songs and after analyzing the results we more than applaud your great musical taste.

From The Cranberries to The Dubliners, from Celtic Thunder to Enya, we had a wide range of answers but we've placed the most popular in this great playlist that has every Irish classic that you may want.

While favorite Irish songs differ from person to person, we can guarantee that if you crank this up for St Patrick's Day party, you'll have a major session on your hands.

Have a listen and let us know what you think.

Are we missing your favorite Irish song? Let us know what it is in the comments section, below.

* Originally published in Aug 2019, updated in March 2020.

