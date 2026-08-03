Irish dancing is renowned for its precision, but even the most talented performers are not immune to the occasional tumble. This entertaining compilation from Fusion Fighters showcases the lighter side of the sport with a collection of unforgettable bloopers that have delighted millions of viewers.

The Fusion Fighters gathered the #IrishDanceFails for years, and each one is funnier than the last!

The Irish dance fail compilation videos made by The Fusion Fighters back in 2019 will make you laugh and wince in equal measure. From center stage to rehearsing with your buddies, Irish dancers must dread taking a tumble, especially if someone is recording you!

In 2015, the Fusion Fighters, a talented dance company that has modernized Irish dance with a mix of dance forms, different music styles, and technology, began collecting Irish dance fails from within the Irish dancing community.

Chris Naish, the Creative Director of the Fusion Fighters, says their “Fail Videos” are particularly popular.

Naish told IrishCentral “I guess because the competition world and show world, to a certain extent in Irish dance is so serious so these clips give the kids and adults a small coffee break from that and to be able to laugh at themselves and realize it's ok to not always have to take it so seriously.”

Who doesn’t love a collection of epic irish dance fails 藍☘️ #fusionfighters #ffvideofeature #createnothate #epicfail #irishdancefail Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Lundi 18 juin 2018

Naish also reassured us that they only used the clips with the dancers’ permission, so maybe we don’t need to cringe too much at their “epic” fails. He explained that after some concerns were raised in their comment sections, he came up with a way to engage their users and the dancers and have them submit their own dance fails.

Epic Irish Dance Fails 4 #FFVideoFeature Epic Irish Dance Fails 4 #FFVideoFeature #IrishDance Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Vendredi 27 novembre 2015

“I came up with the video feature section last summer and the 200+ videos have since received a combined 6 million video views on our page and helped us gain almost 20K followers so it's definitely working,” Naish said.

Epic Irish Dance Fails: Part 2 #FFVideoFeature Whos ready for 'Epic Irish Dance Fails: Part 2'? #FFVideoFeature Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Lundi 17 août 2015

“We ask dancers to use the hashtag #FFVideoFeature on their posts on Instagram and Facebook and to tag our page to get our attention and for the chance to have a solo feature or be a part of one of our monthly compilation videos."

*Originally published in 2016

Curious about The Fusion Fighters? Check out their immense talent (and no fails!) on display at the 2018 World Irish Dancing Championships here:

Amazing Irish Dance & Music The amazing Irish dance troupe Fusion Fighters made a stunning return to the World Irish Dance Championship last week, bringing the house down with their fancy footwork. Full story here: https://irsh.us/2GUmTCs Credit: @Fusion Fighters Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Jeudi 4 avril 2019

Have you ever had an Irish dance fail? Let us know in the comments!

* This article was originally published in 2019 and updated in 2026.