Irish Dance
Irish dance mockumentary from "Derry Girls" creator set for Netflix
WATCH: This short Irish film features the best parts of old Ireland
Pittsburgh Irish Festival announces a spectacular entertainment lineup for its 35th anniversary
WATCH: This Irish dance troupe is like nothing you've seen before
Americans won more than a dozen competitions at this year's Fleadh
Bualadh bos for Belfast as 2026 Fleadh officially the biggest ever
Belfast boom as Fleadh footfall shatters predictions, set to exceed 1 million
Fleadh frenzy as Belfast sees 95% jump in city footfall, crowds top 350k
WATCH: These epic Irish dancing fails are absolutely hilarious
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