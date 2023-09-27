"An Rinceoir" ("The Dancer"), now available to stream through the Irish Film Institute's IFI Archive Player, is a short film about a beautiful dance and a dancer of unexpected origins.

At an Irish Feis, a talented young dancer (Vitalija Bondareva) waits nervously in the wings before taking to the stage and performing a perfectly executed Irish dance.

The Irish-speaking MC is surprised when she corrects his pronunciation of her name and tells him she is not Áine but Ania, Ania Pawlowski.

"An Rinceoir" portrays the meeting of Irish and foreign cultures in a positive light. Released in 2011, the film reminds us of a time, a mere decade ago, when it was highly unusual for members of the ‘New Irish’ community to participate in, let alone excel at, traditionally Irish cultural activities. Unlike now, when many are Níos Gaelaí ná na Gaeil iad féin ('more Irish than the Irish themselves.')

"An Rinceoir," recommended for ages 8 and up, is part of the Irish Film Institute's Children on Film collection.

The Irish Film Institute's Children on Film collection

This substantial new collection of films provides a vibrant overview of childhood in Ireland from the 1930s to more recent times.

While some of the films have been made by children themselves, most are made about them by adults keen to capture their uncorrupted perspectives as they navigate the world around them.

The collection rewards close study as it offers insights into changing expectations of children; their role in family life and their experiences in Irish society over 80 years.

Enjoy films made for educational purposes; animations designed to entertain; short dramas showing real and imagined crises in children’s lives; documentaries capturing reality of young lives and advertisements selling fun stuff.

"An Rinceoir" is published here thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), who IrishCentral has partnered up with throughout 2023 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Archive Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Archive Player App for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

