A sweet-looking Irish girl uses some surprising language when explaining how her hand got injured in this Facebook video.

When asked how her fingers were doing after catching them in the door, the little girl let her mother know how she really felt.

I can’t cope 藍藍藍藍 Publiée par Galway Carpenters sur Jeudi 10 janvier 2019

Posted by Galway Carpenters on Thursday, the video has amassed over 265K views, over 1,026 comments, and over 2,300k shares.

"Did not see that one coming,” commented one Facebook user.

Neither did we!

* Originally published in January 2019.