Relive all the heart-wrenching emotions from "P.S. I Love You" with this guide to the movie's filming locations across Ireland.

If you're looking for the perfect mushy tearjerker, the 2007 film adaptation of Irish author Cecelia Ahern's novel is a must-watch.

The top-rated romance follows the life of a widow named Holly (Hilary Swank), who loses the love of her life, Gerry (Gerard Butler), after he suddenly dies from a brain tumor.

As Holly grieves alone, she discovers a series of letters from her late husband, which he left behind to help his wife relive their old memories and attempt to eventually move on without him by her side.

The movie was shot on location in Co Wicklow, and you can visit all the breathtaking locations featured in the film.

Whether you’re based in Ireland or planning an Irish getaway, Betfair Casino's guide will help you find the film's real-life locations.

The list also ranks the popularity of each location, which was measured by a unique index score based on the number of hashtags and views each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as TripAdvisor rankings - with the lower the overall index score, the higher the ranking.

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"P.S. I Love You" filming locations in Ireland you can visit

1. Blessington Lakes, Co Wicklow

Blessington Lakes, also known as Poulaphouca Reservoir, is set in the mountains of Co Wicklow. The reservoir has plenty of natural beauty to explore - and is loved by locals for a stroll.

The popular spot saw Holly and her friends, Sharon and Denise, take a boat trip as part of their holiday in Ireland together.

2. Ballyross Farm, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Ballyross Farm, located near Coolakay House in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, is a small hill farm overlooking the rolling Wicklow hills, offering breathtaking views of the natural Irish countryside.

The farm is seen in the film when Holly goes with her mother to meet Gerry’s parents, then they head out for a stroll around the fields together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballyross Farm (@ballyross_farm)

3. Sally Gap, Co Wicklow

Sally Gap, also at the heart of the Wicklow Mountains, is a gorgeous and romantic spot that shouldn’t be missed. Its hills are covered head to toe in heather and provide magnificent views of the surrounding countryside, and it's where viewers see Holly and Gerry cross paths for the first time.

4. Kilruddery Estate, Co Wicklow

The Kilruddery Estate consists of a large country house and gardens on the outskirts of Bray in Wicklow. The incredible 800-acre estate offers traditional Irish charm and was the perfect location for Holly and her girlfriends’ getaway to Ireland.

5. Ballysmuttan Bridge, Co Wicklow

Ballysmuttan Bridge - aka the 'P.S. I Love You Bridge' - is a scenic spot located on the River Liffey and a perfect location to embrace the Irish countryside.

The bridge features in the movie shortly after Gerry and Holly’s first encounter during a flashback, as the couple takes a stroll over the bridge hand in hand.

6. Lacken Village, Co Wicklow

Lacken Village is a small, charming village in the west of the Wicklow Mountains and offers spectacular views across Blessington Lake.

The quaint town is a must-see sight, with it being the place where Holly and Gerry shared their very first kiss.

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* Originally published in 2024 and updated in July 2026.