Valentine's Day
The "P.S. I Love You" filming locations you can visit in Ireland
"Spancil Hill," an authentic 19th-century love letter
WATCH: Irish bride reads a romantic poem at her County Clare wedding
In Irish tradition, a Leap Year means the ladies get to propose!
How to say "I love you" in Irish for Valentine’s Day
How a Dublin church came to house relics of Saint Valentine
Try these Irish terms of endearment on Valentine's Day
Our favorite Irish love sayings for Valentine’s Day
WATCH: Irish revolutionary leader receives Valentines at his grave a century after his death
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