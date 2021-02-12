When it comes to romance, Irish writers are rightly famous.

With Valentine’s Day upon us yet again, we decided to give you a flavor of the best love writings from some of our greatest writers and poets.

From W.B. Yeats to James Joyce to Seamus Heaney, there is more than enough material from the most talented Irish writers to ensure you have a romantic message for that special someone on February 14.



When you are old

When you are old and grey and full of sleep,

And nodding by the fire, take down this book,

And slowly read, and dream of the soft look

Your eyes had once, and of their shadows deep; How many loved your moments of glad grace,

And loved your beauty with love false or true,

But one man loved the pilgrim soul in you,

And loved the sorrows of your changing face; And bending down beside the glowing bars,

Murmur, a little sadly, how Love fled

And paced upon the mountains overhead

And hid his face amid a crowd of stars.

The Dead

“Why is it that words like these seem dull and cold? Is it because there is no word tender enough to be your name?”

“...drawn to the cities where you'd hear a voice kissing and talking deep love in every shadow of the ditch, and you passing on with an empty, hungry stomach failing from your heart...”

The red rose whispers of passion,

And the white rose breathes of love;

O, the red rose is a falcon,

And the white rose is a dove. But I send you a cream-white rosebud

With a flush on its petal tips;

For the love that is purest and sweetest Has a kiss of desire on the lips

John Boyle O'Reilly

A wasting breath,

But you must know one word of truth

Gives a ghost breath. In language beyond learning's touch

Passion can teach.

Speak in that speech beyond reproach

The body's speech.



Donal IX MacCarthy Mór, Last High King of Munster, who in 1596



English translation of Lament for Art O’Leary

My steadfast love! When I saw you one day

by the market-house gable

my eye gave a look

my heart shone out

I fled with you far

from friends and home. And never was sorry:

you had parlors painted

rooms decked out

the oven reddened

and loaves made up

roasts on spits

and cattle slaughtered;

I slept in duck-down

till noontime came

or later if I liked.

Her scarf a la Bardot,

In suede flats for the walk,

She came with me one evening

For air and friendly talk.

We crossed the quiet river,

Took the embankment walk. Traffic holding its breath,

Sky a tense diaphragm:

Dusk hung like a backcloth

That shook where a swan swam,

Tremulous as a hawk

Hanging deadly, calm. A vacuum of need

Collapsed each hunting heart

But tremulously we held

As hawk and prey apart,

Preserved classic decorum,

Deployed our talk with art.

*Originally published in 2012. Updated in February 2022.

