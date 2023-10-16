Books
From coffin ships to American shores, how Irish Famine refugees survived impossible odds
Meet the blind Donegal poet who brought "Uncle Tom's Cabin" to Irish and British children
Remembering Christy Brown, the writer behind My Left Foot, 45 years after his death
Three picture books that bring Irish saints to life for children
1,000-year-old manuscript recording St. Patrick's Ireland goes on display in Cork
Meet the gay Irish icons who shaped literature, revolution and pride
On This Day: Irish Nobel Prize winner Seamus Heaney dies in 2013
Francis O'Neill: The Irish cop in Chicago who saved traditional Irish music
Irish author remembered today on "The Duchess Who Wasn't" Day
Most read
- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k