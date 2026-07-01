For just $60, you could be in with a chance of winning a stunning two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Galway City, Ireland, while helping to support an important community fundraiser. The exciting draw will benefit Oranmore Maree GAA One Club's facilities development and provide a significant donation to COPE Galway's vital services.

Enter the latest raffle and win an incredible home in Galway City all while supporting a local GAA club. For just $60, you could win an amazing home in the heart of Galway City in the West of Ireland.

"WinAHomeGalwayCity.com" in association with Oranmore Maree GAA One Club in Galway is giving you the chance to win an incredible property in this hugely exciting fundraiser.

The magnificent two-bedroom ground-floor apartment in Woodquay is beautifully finished and furnished with Eyre Square, Shop Street, the Long Walk, and the Salthill Promenade all on its doorstep.

All proceeds from the raffle will go toward the development of facilities at the magnificent Chubb Renville Gaelic Grounds, including the construction of new dressing rooms.

The club has also partnered with registered charity COPE Galway for the draw. They will receive a fixed donation of $28,000 from the fundraiser to support its excellent work in providing homelessness, domestic abuse, and senior support services to the Galway community.

The big draw will take place in August, with one lucky winner receiving keys to this amazing home. There will also be a number of bonus draws throughout the campaign, including fantastic hotel packages and tickets to both this year’s GAA Finals.

Tickets are $60 or three for $115. Check out www.WinAHomeGalwayCity.com for more details.



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