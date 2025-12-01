Win big! Competition time
Win big by entering one of IrishCentral's great competitions! From Irish products, such as woolen ware and jewelry to Irish festivals and even vacation, there's something for everyone in our competition section.
Wexford dad raffles family home for just €10 a ticket in bid to give family fresh start
Win an incredible home in Galway City for just $60
Win a dream home overlooking Galway Bay in GAA fundraiser
Win a 3-bed house in Cork! Enter by Jan 5th to make all your dreams come true
Win a dream home in Cobh, Ireland's most colorful harbor town
Win a dream home in Galway for just €100!
Win tickets to the Dublin Irish Festival in Ohio this August!
WIN a private walking tour of Dublin's Georgian architecture with lunch at the Merrion Hotel
Last chance to WIN a VIP trip to the largest Irish music festival, Milwaukee Irish Fest!
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