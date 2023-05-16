Pierce Brosnan celebrates his 70th birthday today, May 16!

Brosnan, who was born in Drogheda, Co Louth and raised in Navan, Co Meath, has a long and varied list of acting roles. Musicals, sci-fi, adventure, romance - is there anything this talented Irish actor can’t do?

Aside from acting, Brosnan is involved with several philanthropic pursuits and has been an Ambassador for UNICEF Ireland since 2001. He's been married to Keely Shay-Smith since 2001, after his first wife Cassandra Harris sadly died from ovarian cancer in 1991. Brosnan has five children (Paris, Charlotte, Sean, Dylan, and Christopher) and four grandchildren.

Below is a list of Brosnan's highest-grossing films, according to RottenTomatoes. Which one is your favorite?

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

In this classic flick that also stars Hollywood A-listers Robin Williams and Sally Fields, Brosnan plays Stuart 'Stu' Dunmeyer. It grossed a staggering $219.2 million at the box office, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Adam (2022)

Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate / Kent Nelson in this DC Extended Universe movie which also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Viola Davis. The fantasy / adventure film pulled in $168.1 million at the box office.

Die Another Day (2002)

Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan reprised his role of James Bond 007 in this installment of the famous franchise. The film, which co-starred Halle Berry, Judi Dench, and John Cleese, raked in a staggering $160.2 million.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

This late 90s classic was Brosnan's second time taking up the coveted James Bond role. It grossed an impressive $145.0 million at the box office.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Brosnan joins mega-stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Colin Firth in the smash-hit film set around music from ABBA. The feel-good flick brought in $143.7 million.

What's your favorite Pierce Brosnan movie? Let us know in the comments!