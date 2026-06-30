What began with a Franciscan nun secretly carrying poitín to America in a holy water bottle has grown into one of the most distinctive Irish American drinks brands on the market. Maura Clare's Smuggling Nun Irish Poitín is bringing centuries of Irish history, family heritage, and entrepreneurial spirit to consumers across nearly 40 US states.

Long before Irish whiskey became one of Ireland's most famous exports, there was poitín. Often described as Ireland's original spirit, the clear, unaged drink was distilled across the island for centuries before being outlawed in 1661. Rather than disappearing, it became part of Irish folklore and rural life, surviving in hidden stills and family recipes for generations before being legalised again in 1997. Today, Irish poitín enjoys protected geographical status, placing it alongside Irish whiskey among Ireland's officially recognised spirits.

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For entrepreneur Maura Clare, founder of Smuggling Nun Irish Poitín, that history represents something deeper than a drink. Poitín, she says, is "the original spirit of Ireland" – a phrase she means both literally and figuratively. To Maura Clare, its story of “survival, resilience, and quiet defiance” reflects something fundamental about the Irish character itself.

Raised in Fairfield, Connecticut, in a strongly Irish-American community, Maura Clare grew up surrounded by stories of Ireland. Her great-grandparents emigrated from Kilfenora, County Clare, and a family reconnection decades later helped renew ties that would influence generations to come. When her great-grandfather returned to Ireland in old age, he reconnected with relatives and discovered two cousins who had become nuns. The family relationship endured, and each generation continued to visit and maintain those links.

"I grew up with picture books and playing cards showing scenes of Ireland and talking about Irish culture," Maura Clare recalled. "It felt magical and mythical."

Years later, a chance encounter with poitín would set her on an entirely unexpected path.

As a teenager, Maura Clare came across references to poitín while reading a novel about Ireland's history and colonial past. The spirit appeared during a wake scene, and she was immediately fascinated by the idea of a drink that had survived underground for centuries.

"It was a manifestation of that spirit of joyful defiance," she said.

Determined to try it, she made a request that would eventually inspire an entire business.

Her cousin, Sister Mary, a Franciscan nun originally from County Clare, was preparing to visit Ireland and asked what she would like brought back.

The answer was simple: poitín.

At the time, poitín was still illegal. Undeterred, Sister Mary tracked some down and smuggled it back to America, disguised as holy water.

The first taste, Maura Clare admits, was not necessarily life-changing.

"There is a wide range of quality," she laughed.

But the story stayed with her.

Years later, it would provide the perfect name for a brand that combines Irish history, family lore, and a touch of humour: Smuggling Nun.

Yet behind the memorable name is a serious entrepreneurial journey.

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Before entering the spirits industry, Maura Clare spent much of her professional life in Colorado, working in the conference and nonprofit sectors. It was there that she became increasingly involved with Irish-American organisations after helping organise events surrounding a visit by former Irish President Mary McAleese.

What began as community involvement evolved into an extensive network of Irish and Irish-American business contacts. As a founding board member of Irish Network USA and an active participant in organisations on both sides of the Atlantic, Maura Clare built relationships that would later prove invaluable.

Those connections helped her find something she had spent nearly a year searching for: someone willing to teach her about poitín.

Despite its legal status today, generations of secrecy still surround the spirit. After centuries of illicit production, many who inherited knowledge of poitín through family traditions remained reluctant to discuss it openly.

Eventually, an introduction led Maura Clare to a retired poitín maker in the Glens of Antrim, a region long associated with the spirit's underground history.

What followed was one of the most important moments in the development of Smuggling Nun.

The retired distiller shared a recipe he had learned from his own father, who had distilled alongside Michael McElhatton, one of the most celebrated poitín makers of the early twentieth century.

Only later did Maura Clare realise the significance of what she had been given.

"It wasn't until after I was practising his recipe that I found out the connection to Michael McElhatton and realised it was something really special," she said.

That recipe would eventually become the foundation of Smuggling Nun.

When the time came to bring the spirit to market, Maura Clare partnered with Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee, County Down. The collaboration allowed her to produce poitín in Ireland while remaining faithful to the traditions and techniques she had spent years researching.

Then came another challenge.

Maura Clare officially launched Smuggling Nun during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that presented both significant obstacles and unexpected opportunities.

On one hand, distributors were becoming increasingly cautious, bars and restaurants faced enormous uncertainty, and face-to-face networking all but disappeared. On the other, the pandemic gave her the time and focus to fully commit to the project.

It also opened doors she might never have expected. A Napa-based design firm that typically worked with much larger clients helped create the brand's distinctive packaging, while Irish-American organisations continued meeting virtually, allowing her to build support networks during a particularly isolating time.

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Looking back, Maura Clare is refreshingly candid about the realities of entrepreneurship.

Like many founders, she has largely bootstrapped the venture herself, continually reinvesting in the business rather than drawing significant rewards from it.

"If I had fully understood all the challenges at the beginning, I might not have done it," she admitted. "But I love this work. I would absolutely do it again."

One of the most rewarding aspects of that journey has been the opportunity to build the business alongside her daughter, Julia.

While Maura Clare runs Smuggling Nun from Connecticut, Julia works from Washington State, managing much of the company's social media, customer communications, online orders, distributor tracking, and administrative operations.

Family businesses are nothing new in the Irish-American community. Running one across nearly 3,000 miles, however, feels distinctly modern.

Technology allows mother and daughter to collaborate daily despite living on opposite sides of the country. Together they have created a business partnership that reflects a new generation of entrepreneurship, where geography matters less than shared purpose and complementary skills.

For Maura Clare, it is one of the aspects of the business she values most.

"She has a very different set of skills than I do, so we work well as a team" she said. "I don't know what I'd do without her."

Julia is now beginning to represent the brand directly through tastings and events in the Pacific Northwest, helping introduce new consumers to poitín while extending the company's reach. Meanwhile, Maura Clare's two granddaughters occasionally make appearances on social media in Smuggling Nun shirts, where they have earned the affectionate nickname of the brand's "heiresses."

Today, years after that first shipment arrived from Ireland, Smuggling Nun is entering a new phase of growth.

Smuggling Nun is available through the company's website in almost 40 states and is expanding its retail footprint through partnerships with distributors and national retailers. A recent placement with Total Wine & More has significantly increased the brand's visibility, helping introduce poitín to consumers far beyond traditional Irish-American markets. What began as a niche product with a devoted following is now reaching customers across the US.

What can appear to be an overnight success is, in reality, the result of years of persistence, relationship-building, and steady reinvestment.

For Maura Clare, however, the business remains about more than expansion.

Whether she is introducing consumers to poitín through a cocktail menu, working with Irish-American organisations, or sharing the story behind the brand, she sees herself as carrying forward a tradition that stretches across generations and across the Atlantic.

The image of a nun smuggling poitín in a holy water bottle may still raise a smile. But it has also become the foundation for a growing business built on heritage, family, entrepreneurship, and the enduring connection between Ireland and America.

Today, Smuggling Nun Irish Poitín is available to consumers in around 40 states across the US and generally retails for $39.99 per bottle. More information, including shipping availability and online ordering, can be found at Smuggling Nun Irish Poitín.