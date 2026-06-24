America Éire, a landmark storytelling initiative that will create a living digital archive of the stories, journeys, and histories of the Irish in America, was announced by Irish America 250 this week in advance of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For the initiative, Irish America 250 is inviting Irish Americans, all those with Irish ancestry, and Irish-born immigrants to the US to take part by sharing their stories on America Éire from July 1.

There, each story will receive its own dedicated webpage, preserving that journey from Ireland to America.

All who share a connection to Ireland and have a story to tell are welcome to participate, including many Americans who feel a strong affinity for Ireland through study, work, music, culture, film, and community.

Participants are invited to tell their story on the website, post about it on social media, and encourage others to do the same.

"By sharing their personal and family journeys, participants will help form a dynamic collective portrait of the Irish in America at a moment when the nation is reflecting on the pursuit of its founding ideals and its ongoing pursuit of democracy," organizers said.

The America Éire website goes live on July 1, though participants can sign up for early access to submit their stories now.

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“There are so many great stories to tell of the Irish in America over these last 250 years," Kevin Sullivan, founder of Irish America 250, commented.

"With great deference to Jefferson, Franklin, and Adams, there were more than a few Irish Founding Fathers in Philadelphia in 1776. An Irishman from Cork was the first person to name the nation. Eight signers of the Declaration of Independence were of Irish descent. The father of the American Navy, Commodore John Barry, was born in Wexford. Over 20 Irish American generals served under George Washington.

"The story of Irish American women has yet to be told, and we will tell their story this September.

"There are scores of unsung Irish heroes, including the ‘mother of the orphans,’ Margaret Haughery from New Orleans, Fr. Thomas O’Reilly, who saved Atlanta from being burned to the ground during the Civil War, and the father of American soccer, Thomas Cahill of Saint Louis, and we will tell these also. All of their stories are relatively unknown, and there are thousands more out there.

"This project offers a rich lens on the extraordinary and epic Irish American experience from 1776 to today, and we're calling on Irish America to add to that story."

Sullivan added: “There is a perception out there that Irish America is aging out and we should be preparing for our demise. We wish to announce we aren’t quite dead yet."

Irish America 250 is inviting cultural organizations, historical societies, Irish networks, and community leaders to help spread the word and encourage participation. To amplify the campaign, Irish America 250 is partnering with organizations and communities in cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, St. Paul, Atlanta, New Orleans, Charleston, Milwaukee, Butte, and San Francisco.

The America Éire project is supported by the Irish Embassy and the Ambassador of Ireland to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason.

“I'm proud to be Ireland's 19th Ambassador to the United States, and this year delighted to be celebrating America's 250th anniversary, a milestone that resonates deeply with Irish people," Ambassador Byrne Nason said.

"Ours is a story that continues to evolve. It's shaped by new generations, confident in their identity, proud of their heritage, of course, and connected to our land in a new and exciting way. I'm delighted to share my story, and I strongly encourage you to share yours.”

About Irish America 250

Irish America 250 is a non‑partisan national initiative created in response to America’s Semiquincentennial. Led by a national committee of leaders from academia, business, politics, the arts, and the wider Irish diaspora, the initiative is hosting commemorative and celebratory events throughout 2026 and early 2027. Its mission is to honor and highlight the extraordinary contributions of the Irish and Irish Americans to the United States over a quarter‑millennium. Learn more at IrishAmerica250.org.