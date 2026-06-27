Ireland's next-generation passport combines cutting-edge security with a celebration of the country's landscapes, wildlife and culture.

On Friday, June 26, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, unveiled Ireland's newly designed passport , introducing one of the world's most advanced travel documents.

Available now, the new passport combines world-leading security technology, including several features being used in a passport for the first time anywhere in the world, with artwork inspired by Ireland's natural heritage, history and culture.

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Designed in collaboration with Irish companies and artists, the passport reflects the changing seasons across Ireland through native wildlife, flora and landscapes. Many of the featured designs were chosen by the public, with more than 15,000 people taking part in a nationwide consultation. The Irish wolfhound, one of the public's favourite selections, appears throughout the passport.

The redesigned passport also supports Ireland's sustainability ambitions through new production techniques and environmentally friendly security inks, while maintaining the highest international standards of document security.

Ahead of launching the new passport, Minister McEntee said: "The Irish passport is recognised around the world as one of the most trusted travel documents, giving Irish citizens visa-free access to 186 countries."

"This new passport ensures Ireland remains at the forefront of identity security for years to come. It combines some of the world's most advanced security technology with a design that proudly reflects who we are as a nation, our heritage, creativity and natural beauty."

The Minister also highlighted the contribution of Irish industry and creative talent: "This passport showcases the innovation, expertise and artistic excellence that exists in Ireland today. Together with Irish companies and artists, we have created a travel document that is both technically outstanding and unmistakably Irish."

For generations, the Irish passport has represented opportunity, identity and connection for millions of Irish people at home and abroad. The new design continues that tradition while reflecting a modern, confident Ireland.

Further information on the new Irish passport imagery is available here.