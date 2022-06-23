Chef Gilligan shares his recipe that's perfect for BBQ season!

The big, bold Southwestern flavors in this shrimp seasoning—which include pure ancho chile powder, smoked paprika, cumin and brown sugar—epitomize Bobby Flay’s style. The seasoning mix would also be terrific on pork chops or beef tenderloin.

Read more How to make Irish nachos, a tasty summer snack

Ingredients

1/3 cup packed basil leaves, plus extra leaves for garnish

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 1/4 teaspoons sweet smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons pure ancho chile powder

1 1/2 teaspoons light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons light brown sugar 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

24 jumbo shrimp, shelled and deveined

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 large yellow heirloom tomatoes (1 1/2 pounds), sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced

Read more Clodagh McKenna’s Irish tea brack recipe

Method

In a blender, puree the 1/3 cup of basil leaves with the olive oil until smooth. Season the oil with salt and black pepper.

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan.

In a small bowl, mix the sweet smoked paprika with the pure ancho chile powder, light brown sugar, cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper.

Brush the shrimp with the canola oil and season all over with the spice mixture.

Grill the shrimp over moderately high heat, turning once, until they are lightly charred and cooked through, about 4 minutes total.

Arrange the tomato and onion slices on a platter and drizzle with the basil oil.

Top with the shrimp, garnish with the remaining basil leaves and serve.

Top tip: The basil oil can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Love Irish recipes? Visit IrishCentral's recipes page!

Read more Irish farmhouse cheese and pancetta tortilla