January is Hot Tea Month... who knew! While the Irish need no excuse for a nice cuppa here's a recipe from Clodagh McKenna for an Irish classic, Irish tea brack.

At least once every month I will bake a tea brack at home. It is possibly one of the easiest and most satisfying recipes to make.

You do have to soak the fruits for a few hours, or overnight, but the rest is just weighing and mixing together.

It’s delicious fresh on the day it’s made but, to be honest, I prefer it a couple of days later, toasted with butter and jam. The cake is dense and moist – a real crowd pleaser!

Ingredients:

2 and a third cups mixed dried fruits, such as raisins, golden raisins, cherries, and currants

1-cup cold Irish breakfast tea

Butter, for greasing

Half a cup plus 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 large egg, beaten

2 cups all-purpose ﬂour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground allspice, cinnamon, or nutmeg

Method:

Place the dried fruits in a bowl and cover with the cold tea. Let it soak for 3 to 4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 5x9-inch loaf pan with butter.

In a mixing bowl, beat the sugar and egg until light and foamy.

Sift in the ﬂour, baking powder, and spices and mix together.

Add the soaked fruits and any remaining tea to the bowl and mix together well.

Transfer the batter to the greased loaf pan and bake in the oven for 1 hour.

Unmold and cool on a wire rack. This loaf will keep for up to 1 week in an airtight container.

* Originally published in 2016.