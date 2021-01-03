Miss Universe Ireland turned celebrity chef and health guru, Roz Purcell's wholesome bread is packed full of goodness.

Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. She now adds celebrity chef to her resume with her cooking blog, Natural Born Feeder.

Roz's approach to cooking is simple: use whole foods to live a whole life. Having developed a negative relationship with food that led Roz to make unhealthy choices, she changed her lifestyle by rediscovering her love of cooking. Roz uses her passion for food to develop tasty recipes that fuel the body, providing the energy and vitality needed to look and feel great.

Read more Brown bread as your mother made it

Healthy Irish oat bread recipe

Ingredients:

- 300g Porridge oats

- 90g oat bran

- 100g pecans (optional)

- 50g chopped hazelnuts (optional)

- Handful dried dates chopped

Handful raisins (optional)

- Handful sultanas (optional)

- 300ml almond milk

- 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

- 1/2 tbsp baking soda

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 2 tbsp maple or molasses syrup

- 150 ml apple juice (optional)

Read more How to make blaa bread, an Irish specialty adopted from the French

Method:

In a breakfast bowl, add in the dried fruit and apple juice and let soak for 20 minutes. (This is optional, this will just give the bread and fruit a really juicy burst).

While these soak, add the porridge oats, oat bran, baking agents and nuts in a mixing bowl and combine.

Mix the almond milk and apple cider vinegar and stir into the dry mix along with the maple or molasses.

Stir in the soaked dried fruit along with excess juice.

The mix should be thick and sticky.

Let sit in the bowl for 30 minutes before transferring into a greased bread baking tin.

Bake for 45-50 minutes at 180°C until hard to tap, check with a skewer that it is cooked through.

* Originally published in 2016.