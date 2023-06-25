Blackberry cobbler is a beloved dessert that captures the flavors of summer and the richness of ripe, juicy blackberries.

Let us take you on a culinary journey to Ireland as we explore a traditional Irish blackberry cobbler recipe. Packed with tangy blackberries, buttery biscuit topping, and a hint of warmth from the cinnamon, this delightful dessert will transport you to the Emerald Isle with every bite.

This classic dessert showcases the natural sweetness of blackberries and the comforting combination of buttery biscuit topping and vibrant fruit filling. Whether enjoyed on its own or served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, this Irish blackberry cobbler is a treat that will transport your taste buds to the rolling green hills and charming countryside of the Emerald Isle. So, gather your fresh blackberries and get ready to embark on a culinary adventure with this delicious recipe. Sláinte!

Irish blackberry cobbler recipe

Ingredients:

For the filling:

- 4 cups fresh blackberries

- 1/2 cup granulated sugar

- 2 tablespoons cornstarch

- 1 tablespoon lemon juice

For the biscuit topping:

- 1 cup all-purpose flour

- 1/4 cup granulated sugar

- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

- 1/4 cup milk

- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and grease a baking dish.

In a large bowl, combine the blackberries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. Gently toss the ingredients together until the blackberries are coated evenly. Allow the mixture to sit for about 10 minutes to let the flavors meld together.

Pour the blackberry mixture into the greased baking dish, spreading it evenly.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the cold, cubed butter to the dry ingredients and use a pastry cutter or your fingertips to cut the butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.

In a small bowl, combine the milk and vanilla extract. Gradually pour the milk mixture into the dry ingredients, stirring with a fork until the dough just comes together.

Drop spoonfuls of the biscuit dough evenly over the blackberry filling, covering it as much as possible.

Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for approximately 35-40 minutes, or until the filling is bubbly, and the biscuit topping is golden brown.

Once baked, remove the cobbler from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

Serve warm, and optionally, garnish with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of freshly whipped cream to add an extra touch of indulgence.

* Originally published in 2019, updated in June 2023.