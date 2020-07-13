Summer's officially here and what could be more delightful than pairing Guinness' notes of coffee and chocolate in delicious ice cream.

At least the US is getting a good summer, while Ireland's has been up and down. No matter what the weather is like here at IrishCentral are firm believers that ice cream is an acceptable come rain or shine! And in ice cream that's made with Guinness? Well, now we're drooling.

Our friends over at Guinness in Ireland have shared a recipe that merges two of life's simplest pleasures - Guinness and ice cream - into one delectable treat.

Give it a try and let us know how you get on!

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Yield: Four servings

Guinness ice cream ingredients:

500ml double cream

500ml whole milk

1 vanilla pod

4 whole eggs

3 egg yolks

500g caster sugar

1.2 liters of Guinness® West Indies Porter

2 tablespoons golden syrup

How to make Guinness ice cream:

First, make a Guinness® West Indies Porter reduction by boiling and then simmering with the golden syrup until the texture thickens. In a separate pan, bring the cream, milk, and vanilla to the boil.

Next, place the 4 whole eggs, 3 egg yolks, and caster sugar in a bowl and whisk.

Allow the mixture to cool before adding to the eggs and sugar. Churn the mixture in an ice cream machine, only half filling the barrel as the mixture rises. Scoop out into a metal container and freeze immediately.

You can follow along with this video from Guinness here:

What's your favorite recipe that uses Guinness? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in Sept 2019.