This Irish brown bread ice cream recipe may sound out of the ordinary but it is absolutely delicious.

While ice cream was considered a luxury in the 19th century, brown bread has been a staple of the Irish diet since the Great Hunger in the 1840s. Brown bread is a taste that is synonymous with Irish food.

Though some might scoff at the idea of bread-flavored ice cream, one bite and they’ll be hooked.

This recipe is the perfect way to marry traditional Irish food and everyone's favorite dessert.

Serve with fruit or on the side of delicious apple pie and your guests, family or friends will be grinning from ear to ear.

Irish brown bread ice cream recipe

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients:

1 cup crumbs from brown soda bread or crustless whole wheat bread

8 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons (packed) dark brown sugar

2/3 cup whole milk

1 3-inch piece vanilla bean, split lengthwise

2 large egg yolks

1 1/3 cups chilled whipping cream

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Line baking sheet with foil; butter foil.

Mix breadcrumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, and brown sugar in medium bowl.

Scatter over a prepared baking sheet.

Bake until sugar begins to melt and crumbs are slightly darker, stirring crumbs occasionally with a metal spatula to prevent sticking, about 10 minutes.

Transfer breadcrumbs to bowl and cool.

Break crumbs into small pieces.

Place milk in medium saucepan.

Scrape in seeds from vanilla bean; add bean.

Bring to simmer.

Remove from heat and let steep 30 minutes.

Whisk egg yolks and 5 tablespoons sugar in large bowl to blend.

Gradually whisk in milk mixture. Return mixture to the same saucepan.

Stir over low heat until custard thickens and leaves a path on back of spoon when a finger is drawn across, about 5 minutes (do not boil).

Strain into small bowl.

Chill custard until cold, stirring occasionally, about 1 hour.

Beat whipping cream in large bowl until firm peaks form. Fold custard into the cream. Gently fold into breadcrumbs.

Transfer to covered containers and freeze. (Can be prepared 3 days ahead. Keep frozen.)

Source: Epicurious.

*Originally published in June 2014.

