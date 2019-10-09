What could be better than beer, chocolate, Irish whiskey, and ice cream? Make this Guinness Jameson Ice Cream Float your top priority this weekend

Back in 2015, an Imgur user revealed her recipe for a Guinness Jameson Ice Cream Float on the online image sharing site, and it went viral in a matter of days. People went wild for the delicious and simple frozen treat.

We decided to have a go at making it, and can't recommend this delectable, boozy shake enough.

Guinness Jameson Ice Cream Float recipe

Ingredients:

3 cups of vanilla (or chocolate) ice cream

1 can of Guinness

One shot of Jameson (or two or three or five!)

Chocolate syrup

Whipped cream

Caramel

Directions:

Blend the first three ingredients. Cover the cup in chocolate syrup down the sides first, pour in the shake, top with whipped cream and caramel!

Serves 2 (or one!).

