If you've never tried Guinness and oysters, you're missing out. Here's why this classic pair works so very well

While it may sound like champagne is the ideal beverage to pair with oysters, we want to make a case for a beverage that's as different from champagne as can be: Guinness Extra Stout.

A direct descendant of Guinness' archival recipes, Guinness Extra Stout is based on a beer first brewed in 1821, when Arthur Guinness II gave instructions for brewing his Superior Porter.

Brewed at the St. James’s Gate brewery in Dublin, Guinness Extra Stout is crafted from the finest quality malt, hops, and Irish barley. Sharp and crisp to the taste, it’s a different experience from the smooth, creamy Guinness Draught and punchier Foreign Extra Stout, but those trademark Guinness flavors preside.

And that's what makes it the ideal oyster companion. The beer's rich, creamy head and crisp taste compliment the brininess of the oysters and draw out their more complex tastes.

This combination of stout and oysters was historically a popular food staple, back when oysters were more widely accessible to working-class families in Ireland and beyond. While America has forgotten about this classic combo in recent years, it still remains a popular option in Ireland, with Guinness sponsoring the Galway Oyster Festival each September.

What other foods pair well with Guinness? Check out our favorite suggestions in the video below.

Delicious Guinness Food Pairings The most delicious Guinness food pairings to enjoy with a pint! ☘https://bit.ly/2Xw3P2N Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Jeudi 28 février 2019

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in April 2019.