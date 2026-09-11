Keem Bay in Co Mayo has been named Ireland’s best destination for a scenic autumn getaway, beating out iconic beauty spots like the Cliffs of Moher, Connemara, and the Giant’s Causeway.

Travel insurance experts at CompareNI.com have created the 2026 Irish Beauty Spot Index to build the ultimate bucket list for a visit to the Emerald Isle, uncovering unmissable natural wonders from towering coastal cliffs and idyllic lakes to stunning beaches and picturesque forest trails.

Autumn is a popular time to visit Ireland as it means fewer crowds after the peak summer rush, cheaper accommodation prices, and milder weather for exploring the wilderness and soaking in the stunning red and gold seasonal colours as the leaves begin to turn.

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The index looked at prominent visitor destinations across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, ranking them based on factors such as traveller ratings, accommodation reviews, affordability and accessibility from the nearest major airport.

Surprisingly, the results suggest that Ireland's most famous natural landmarks aren't necessarily the ones travellers love the most.

Taking the top spot is the secluded paradise of Keem Bay, a breathtaking horseshoe-shaped sandy bay tucked away beneath soaring cliffs at the tip of Achill Island on the rugged west coast.

The remote beauty spot is loved by visitors for its golden beach – recently named one of the world’s best* - and clear turquoise waters, which lend it an almost tropical look.

Nearby accommodation in the scenic village of Keel is also rated higher on average than any other destination on the index, while prices come in at an affordable €199 a night, the third cheapest overall.

Travellers should bear in mind that reaching this hidden gem requires a 4.5-hour drive from Dublin Airport – making it the second least accessible destination on this list. However, the journey required to get there is perhaps part of its appeal, giving it a feeling of being on the edge of the world.

Coming in second place is another stunning coastal spot, this time in Ireland’s ‘sunny southeast.' Curracloe Beach in Co Wexford, best known as the filming location for the D-Day landing scenes in "Saving Private Ryan," is a beautiful 11km stretch of coastline renowned for its white sands, rolling dunes and scenic walking trails.

The location is just a 15-minute drive from Wexford town, which is popular with travellers and has overnight accommodation costing a reasonable €224 on average.

Up next in third place is spectacular Slieve League in Co Donegal, where visitors can stand on dramatic sea cliffs and soak up sweeping panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Soaring to 1998ft, these sheer marine cliffs are among the tallest in Europe, standing over three times higher than the more famous Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.

The nearby fishing village of Killybegs is an ideal base from which to explore this stunning landscape and features the cheapest accommodation prices overall at just €154 a night on average.

In fourth place is the first Northern Irish beauty spot on the list, and perhaps surprisingly, it is not the world-famous Giant’s Causeway, but rather the awe-inspiring Marble Arch Caves in Co Fermanagh.

This labyrinthine system of ancient subterranean caves, rivers and winding passages carved through limestone offers a unique and almost otherworldly experience, having drawn in over 2.5 million visitors since it first opened as a tourist attraction in 1985.

This remarkable natural landscape is less than a two-hour drive from Belfast International Airport, set in the picturesque foothills of the Cuilcagh Mountain.

Travellers can base themselves in the historic town of Enniskillen just 12 miles away, where an average overnight stay will cost around €236.

Rounding out the top five is another Donegal destination, the hauntingly beautiful wilds of Glenveagh National Park.

The most northerly of Ireland's six national parks, this rugged terrain is a haven for nature lovers, with its magnificent mountains, pristine lakes, waterfalls, glens and native oak woods. The remote landscape is also brimming with wildlife such as red deer, golden eagles, peregrine falcons, pine martens and otters.

With a drive time of just over 2 hours from Belfast International Airport, Glenveagh is among the most accessible natural beauty spots on this list, and the nearby town of Letterkenny has the second cheapest accommodation prices at €187.

Just missing out on a top 5 spot was Slea Head, a scenic coastal headland at the western tip of the Dingle Peninsula in Co Kerry – which was actually the top-rated beauty spot by visitors overall.

While travellers loved the raw, untamed Atlantic scenery, this location was let down slightly by the cost of accommodation at the nearby village of Dingle, which came in at €296 on average.

Interestingly, one of Ireland’s most famous natural beauty spots, the Cliffs of Moher on the coast of Co Clare, came in just 16th place. Visitors raved about the majestic landscape, but reports of high entry costs and large crowds moved it further down the rankings.

At around 3 hours and 20 minutes from Dublin Airport, this was also one of the least accessible beauty spots overall, and overnight accommodation prices in nearby Lahinch were among the most expensive at €299.

Ian Wilson, travel insurance expert and Managing Director at CompareNI.com, said: “The island of Ireland has an astonishing collection of natural beauty spots, from towering coastal cliffs and mist-covered peninsulas to unspoilt national parks and golden sandy beaches.

“There is so much to see and do that travellers might find it hard to decide which destination to choose when planning an autumn getaway.

“Our 2026 Irish Beauty Spot Index compares Ireland’s most popular natural beauty spots across key holiday factors, including visitor reviews, accommodation ratings and price, and how easy they are to reach – to help visitors plan their dream trip and take in as many beauty spots as possible.

“This year’s results show Keem Bay leading the way, outperforming many of the more well-known destinations. It is perhaps Keem Bay’s remoteness and sense of isolation that visitors love the most, keeping it from feeling overly crowded or commercialized.

“Other iconic destinations such as the Cliffs of Moher, Connemara and the Giant’s Causeway may be more familiar to international visitors, but our research shows that some of Ireland’s lesser-known landscapes can offer equally memorable - and in some cases even more highly rated - experiences.

“For travellers planning an autumn trip, our index helps provide some inspiration for an unforgettable Irish getaway and maybe even encourages them to venture a little further off the beaten path.”

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