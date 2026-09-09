Ireland boasts more natural wonders than its European counterparts, offering everything from otherworldly limestone terrains to dramatic Atlantic coastlines and ancient archaeological sites. Whether you're drawn to soaring cliffs, pristine mountain ranges, or serene river valleys, this guide showcases the island's most spectacular natural destinations worth exploring.

Mainland Europe might have the Acropolis, the Colosseum, the Sagrada Familia, and Piazza San Marco, but Ireland is home to more natural wonders than any of our European cousins.

In Ireland, you can feel the power of the waves pushed east from North America at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean or wander in solitude down one of the many towpaths along the majestic River Boyne.

How powerful and incredible would that be? From the otherworldly landscape of The Burren to the forests of Slieve Bloom, Ireland has something for everyone, whether you're traveling north, south, east, or west.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Here are IrishCentral's top ten natural wonders on the island of Ireland:

The Giant's Causeway, Co Antrim

11

The intriguing lunar landscape of the Giant’s Causeway, in Co Antrim, was Northern Ireland’s first World Heritage Site. It has to be seen to be believed.

This stretch of rock is a geological phenomenon, renowned for its columns of layered basalt. It mystified the ancients, who believed it to be the work of the giant Finn McCool.

The Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare

11

The Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare have been known to make the most jaded jaws drop.

Standing 700 feet above the raging Atlantic Ocean, the towering cliffs stretch out for a distance of about five miles and offer stunning cliff walks. Make sure to stay back from the edge!

The Cork / Kerry coast

11

The Cork/Kerry coast is famous for its beautiful white, sandy stretches of beach, many of which have ‘Blue Flag’ status.

Sunny weather brings out the best in the beaches at Youghal Front Strand and Inchydoney in Cork, or Inch and Banna in Kerry. However, whatever the weather, the beaches are a wonderful retreat from the urban landscape.

The Ring of Kerry and Ring of Beara, Co Kerry

11

The narrow roads of the Ring of Kerry offer some of the most spectacularly scenic views in Ireland.

It's best to take your time driving the Ring of Kerry or the Ring of Beara, and most visitors say it's best done by car. They also say to leave plenty of time to enjoy the trip.

Slieve Bloom, Co Laois

11

The Slieve Bloom mountains in Co Laois are at the very heart of Ireland and offer visitors a chance to slow down and really enjoy the scenery.

Hike along leafy forest trails, passing waterfalls and streams, or cycle down the peaceful country roads.

Enjoy the warm glow of a traditional turf fire at night. And sleeping won't be a problem after a day out on the shady forest trails and along the lush green glens.

The Ring of Gullion, Co Armagh

11

The Ring of Gullion, in Co Armagh, is a unique geological landform. A ring dyke not found anywhere else in Ireland, the heather-clad Slieve Gullion is surrounded by a circle of low hills 24 miles in diameter.

Slieve Gullion's reputation as Ireland's mountain of mystery arises from its rich associations with Irish legends and myths.

The River Shannon

11

The River Shannon carves its way through some exceptional countryside and, at 231 miles, is the longest river in Ireland. This enchanting waterway winds past picturesque villages down to the Atlantic Ocean at Limerick, making it an ideal spot for fishing, boating, or a simple, relaxing vacation.

The Burren, Co Clare

11

Identifying the plethora of flora and fauna in this region in Co Clare offers up some spectacular sights, including sheets of gold and cream Arctic-alpine even in May, and the 22 varieties of orchids, which flower through the summer months until September.

The Mourne Mountains

11

The Mourne Mountains are an area of outstanding natural beauty, with a compact and accessible collection of peaks in the south-eastern corner of Northern Ireland. Clustered within this area are twelve peaks over 2000 feet high, including Slieve Donard, the region’s highest mountain.

The Boyne Valley

11

The Boyne Valley is home to some of Ireland's most important archaeological sites. The most famous – Newgrange – predates the pyramids in Egypt by hundreds of years. And, of course, there's the river which runs through the area, giving the Boyne Valley its name.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in 2017. Updated in 2026.