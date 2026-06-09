13.4m people visited Ireland's heritage sites in 2025, according to the Office of Public Works (OPW). Newly released data reveals a strong year for Irish heritage, with Dublin Castle retaining its position as the Number 1 ticketed heritage site in Ireland.

Dublin Castle was followed by Kilkenny Castle, the Rock of Cashel, Kilmainham Gaol, and the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre - iconic landmarks that continue to play a pivotal role for both domestic and international tourism.

The OPW is responsible for caring, maintaining and operating 780 heritage sites. It conserves and protects the nation’s built heritage whilst providing public access, interpretation and encouraging the public to visit and engage with the Ireland’s heritage.

Through its expert guiding service, the OPW ensures that Ireland's history is brought to life for visitors through carefully curated and engaging visitor experiences.

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Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, welcomed the figures: "The 2025 visitor data is a testament to the enduring appeal of our national heritage. From historic houses to ancient monuments- the continued investment by the State in our rich and unique heritage portfolio is essential for the safeguarding and preservation of our built heritage.”

“Seeing the regional growth in places like Sligo Abbey and Corlea Trackway is heartening- we are fortunate to have such incredible landmarks across the country. The OPW works hard to conserve and protect them, and present them to public. These sites are not just monuments; they are the heartbeat of regional tourism and vital to our local economies. It is encouraging to see so many people, both from home and abroad, connecting with the stories that shaped Ireland."

Regional Growth and Heritage Highlights

The 2025 figures highlight regional growth across the country, with notable increases at Ross Castle, Derrynane House, Tintern Abbey, Trim Castle, Cahir Castle, Swiss Cottage, Donegal Castle, and Sligo Abbey.

Dublin and Leinster: Kilmainham Gaol saw a robust 12% increase in visitor numbers. While Dublin Castle retained the top spot, 2025 volumes were impacted by Government business including Presidential Inauguration and preparations for Ireland’s Presidency of the European Council in 2026.

In Laois, Emo Court reopened in May 2025 after conservation works to improve the visitor experience- visitor numbers doubled as a result. In Meath, Trim Castle recorded a 4% rise, while the Battle of the Boyne at Oldbridge Estate saw an 8% increase. Brú na Bóinne also continued its strong performance in recent years, with a 5% uplift.

Munster: The iconic Rock of Cashel saw a 3% increase in visitors. Notably, Derrynane House saw a nearly 6% rise in visitors, following a programme of events to mark the 250th Anniversary of the birth of Daniel O’Connell. Ionad an Bhlascaoid (The Blasket Centre) continued its upward trend with a 7% increase on the previous year.

Connaught:Aughnanure Castle experienced growth of over 8%, largely attributed to an increase in trade visitors. Sligo Abbey recorded a significant 34% uplift in visitor volumes. This success is credited to deep engagement with the local community, new community-focused events, and the provision of new bus parking facilities outside the site, in collaboration with Sligo County Council.

The Midlands: Corlea Trackway in Co. Longford saw a 13% increase, with more families visiting the site as part of their holiday to the nearby Center Parcs.

The top 10 ticketed heritage sites:

Dublin Castle Kilkenny Castle Rock of Cashel Kilmainham Gaol Phoenix Park Visitor Centre Ross Castle Dún Aonghasa Brú na Boinne (including Newgrange and Knowth) J F Kennedy Arboretum Clonmacnoise

A diverse and engaging events schedule will run across the heritage sites in 2026; from Irish Sign Language tours, to engaging children’s workshop and a host of biodiversity events.

The OPW has complied an itinerary planner for visitors which is available at Itineraries | Heritage Ireland

For more information on the heritage sites and information on planning your visit, please visit heritageireland.ie